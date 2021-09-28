Sporting Braga vs Midtjylland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Sporting Braga host Midtjylland at the Braga Municipal Stadium on Thursday for matchday two of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 season.

The Braguistas got their European campaign off to a whimper against Red Star Belgrade earlier this month, going down 2-1.

A late penalty from Aleksandar Katai condemned the visitors to defeat, having only equalized just minutes earlier.

They'll be hoping to make amends for the loss this week as the campaign resumes for its second installment, although it won't be easy against the in-form Midtjylland.

Unbeaten in their last five games and just one defeat in their last eight, the Wolves are going to take some stopping.

Sporting Braga vs Midtjylland Head-To-Head

This will be the first official meeting between Sporting Braga and Midtjylland.

Sporting Braga Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-D

Midtjylland Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Sporting Braga vs Midtjylland Team News

Sporting Braga

The Arsenalists won't have key attacker Abel Ruiz available for the clash with an injury. The Spaniard sustained a bruise on his left knee last week and has been ruled out for two to three weeks. Long-term absentees David Carmo and Raul Silva are still on the sidelines and will also miss the match.

Mario Gonzalez came in for him at the weekend but failed to impress. Head coach Carlos Carvalhal might give Vitor Oliveira a fair crack on Thursday.

Injured: Abel Ruiz, David Carmo, Raul Silva

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Midtjylland

The Wolves also have two casualties, with goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and midfielder Jens Cajuste both sidelined with injuries. Erik Sviatchenko has a groin problem and is a doubt for the game.

But on the bright side, Brazilian midfielder Evander, who was suspended from their league game at the weekend, will return to the side and be available for selection again.

Injured: Jonas Lossl, Jens Cajuste

Doubtful: Erik Sviatchenko

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sporting Braga vs Midtjylland Predicted XI

Sporting Braga (3-5-2): Matheus; Vitor Tormena, Diogo Leite, Paulo Oliveira; Fabiano Silva, Al Musrati, Lucas Mineiro, Galeno; Lucas Piazon, Vitor Oliveira, Ricardo Horta.

Midtjylland (5-4-1): Elias Rafn Olafsson; Joel Andersson, Juninho, Daniel Hoegh, Henrik Dalsgaard, Paulinho; Gustav Isaksen, Evander, Raphael Onyedika, Pione Sisto; Victor Lind.

Sporting Braga vs Midtjylland Prediction

Sporting Braga tend to perform much better at home than on travels and are also coming on the back of a convincing 3-1 league victory over Tondela.

Midtjylland, meanwhile, have been on a tear recently too, going their last few games without a loss, and will prove a huge test of the Portuguese side's mettle.

It's going to be tough. We're tempted to bet on a draw; a score draw.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 1-1 Midtjylland

