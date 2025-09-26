Sporting Braga vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

Sporting Braga will host Nacional at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side kicked off their league campaign with wins over Tondela and Alverca, but have struggled for results in the competition since then and now sit seventh in the table with nine points from six games.
They were held to a 1-1 draw away at Vitoria in their last league outing, but returned to winning ways during the week as they beat Dutch giants Feyenoord 1-0 in their UEFA Europa League league phase opener and will be looking to build on that when they return to domestic action this weekend.
Nacional, meanwhile, have struggled for results in the league this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop at the end of the campaign. They suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Arouca in their last match, taking the lead midway through the second half via a Jesus Ramirez spot kick before their opponents came from behind to clinch all three points late in the day.
The visitors sit 16th in the table with four points from six matches and will be desperate for a positive result this weekend.
Sporting Braga vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday's game will mark the 50th meeting between the two teams. Braga have won 29 of their previous matchups while Nacional have won just nine times, with their other 11 contests ending level.
- The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 18.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2017.
- Braga have scored 11 goals in the Primeira Liga this term. Only Porto (15) and reigning champions Sporting (18) have scored more.
Sporting Braga vs Nacional Prediction
The Archbishops are without a win in their last four league games and have managed just two wins in their last 10 games in the competition. They have, however, lost just one home game all year and will be looking forward to this one.
Alvinegros are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost three of their last four games. They are massive underdogs heading into this one and will need something special to come away with anything.
Prediction: Sporting Braga 3-1 Nacional
Sporting Braga vs Nacional Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Braga to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES