Sporting Braga vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

Sporting Braga will host Nacional at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side kicked off their league campaign with wins over Tondela and Alverca, but have struggled for results in the competition since then and now sit seventh in the table with nine points from six games.

They were held to a 1-1 draw away at Vitoria in their last league outing, but returned to winning ways during the week as they beat Dutch giants Feyenoord 1-0 in their UEFA Europa League league phase opener and will be looking to build on that when they return to domestic action this weekend.

Nacional, meanwhile, have struggled for results in the league this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop at the end of the campaign. They suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Arouca in their last match, taking the lead midway through the second half via a Jesus Ramirez spot kick before their opponents came from behind to clinch all three points late in the day.

The visitors sit 16th in the table with four points from six matches and will be desperate for a positive result this weekend.

Sporting Braga vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 50th meeting between the two teams. Braga have won 29 of their previous matchups while Nacional have won just nine times, with their other 11 contests ending level.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 18.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2017.

Braga have scored 11 goals in the Primeira Liga this term. Only Porto (15) and reigning champions Sporting (18) have scored more.

Sporting Braga vs Nacional Prediction

The Archbishops are without a win in their last four league games and have managed just two wins in their last 10 games in the competition. They have, however, lost just one home game all year and will be looking forward to this one.

Alvinegros are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost three of their last four games. They are massive underdogs heading into this one and will need something special to come away with anything.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 3-1 Nacional

Sporting Braga vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More