Sporting Braga vs Santa Clara prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Sporting Braga return to domestic action next week and will take on Santa Clara at the Braga Municipal on Monday night.

The home team are in good form at the moment. They picked up a 1-0 victory over Tondela in their last league game, with club captain Ricardo Horta scoring the sole goal of the game just before the hour mark.

Sporting Braga sit fourth in the Primeira Liga table with 44 points from 23 games. They will be looking to continue their good run when they play next week.

Santa Clara, on the other hand, have struggled for form in recent weeks. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Portimonense in their last game and perhaps deserved more from the match but failed to convert their chances when they came.

Santa Clara sit 11th in the league standings with 25 points from 23 games. They are just five points above the drop zone and will be looking to return to winning ways on Monday.

Sporting Braga vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head

There have been 16 meetings between Sporting Braga and Santa Clara. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won three times. There have been four draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a cup clash back in November last year. Sporting Braga won the game 6-0.

Sporting Braga Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Santa Clara Form Guide: D-L-D-W-W

Sporting Braga vs Santa Clara Team News

Sporting Braga

Yan Couto came off injured in Sporting Braga's Europa League clash on Thursday and will miss next week's game as a result. The fullback will join Roger Fernandes, Lucas Mineiro and Nuno Sequeira on the injury list for the hosts.

Injured: Yan Couto, Roger Fernandes, Lucas Mineiro, Nuno Sequeira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Santa Clara

Anderson Carvalho picked up an injury last weekend and will join Pierre Sagna and Costinha on the list of absentees.

Injured: Anderson Carvalho, Pierre Sagna, Costinha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Braga vs Santa Clara Predicted XI

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus (GK); Bruno Rodrigues, Vitor Tormena, David Carmo; Rodrigo Gomes, Mutassim Al Musrati, Andre Castro, Fabiano Silva; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Victor Oliveira

Santa Clara Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Pereira; Mansur, Kennedy Boateng, Cristian Tassano, Rafael Ramos; Hidemasa Morita, Nene; Ricardinho, Lincoln, Cryzan; Rui Costa

Sporting Braga vs Santa Clara Prediction

Sporting Braga have won four of their last five league games and are brimming with confidence at the moment after overturning a two-goal deficit in the second leg of their Europa League playoff round game on Thursday.

Santa Clara, on the other hand, are winless in their last three games and have won just one of their last nine games on the road across all competitions. The hosts should be able to come out on top next week.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 2-1 Santa Clara

