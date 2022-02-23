Sporting Braga vs Sheriff Tiraspol prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League returns this week and will see Sporting Braga host Sheriff Tiraspol at the Braga Municipal on Thursday night.

The encounter represents the second leg of their playoff round tie for the knockout stages.

Sporting Braga lost 2-0 in the first leg of the tie between the two sides last week. They dominated possession for most parts of the game but ultimately came undone by clinical finishing from their opponents.

The Portuguese outfit have failed to make it past the round of 32 in five consecutive appearances in the tournament and will be hoping for better luck this time around.

Sheriff Tiraspol came out on top on home turf last time out via a first-half penalty from Sebastian Thill before Adama Traore sealed the victory with a late goal in the second half.

The Moldovans have wowed the football world with their performances in their first-ever appearance on the European stage and will be looking to keep that run going this week.

Sporting Braga vs Sheriff Tiraspol Head-to-Head

The first leg of the tie last week marked the first-ever meeting between Sporting Braga and Sheriff Tiraspol. The two teams will now be looking to advance in the competition when they lock horns on Thursday.

Sporting Braga Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Sheriff Tiraspol Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Sporting Braga vs Sheriff Tiraspol Team News

Sporting Braga

Sixteen-year-old Roger Fernandes came off injured just seven minutes into his European debut and will join Lucas Mineiro and Nuno Sequeira on the injury list for the visitors.

Injured: Roger Fernandes, Lucas Mineiro, Nuno Sequeira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheriff Tiraspol

The visitors have no injury concerns ahead of Thursday's game. Gustavo Dulanto and Edmund Addo both missed the first leg due to suspensions and will return to the team this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Braga vs Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus (GK); Bruno Rodrigues, Vitor Tormena, Paulo Oliveira; Francisco Moura, Mutassim Al Musrati, Andre Castro, Yan Couto; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Victor Oliveira

Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI (3-4-3): Giorgos Athanasiadis (GK); Charles Petro, Stjepan Radeljić, Stefanos Evangelou; Bruno Felipe Souza da Silva, Sebastien Thill, Boban Nikolov, Keaton Julien; Adama Traore, Momo Yansane, Jasurbek Yakhshiboev

Sporting Braga vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction

Sporting Braga have had their struggles of late, losing two of the four games they have played this month. However, they have lost just two home games across all competitions this season and will be looking to maximize their home advantage on Thursday.

Sheriff Tiraspol are on a five-game unbeaten run in which they have scored 14 goals and kept four clean sheets. They could see defeat in Portugal on Thursday but should advance nonetheless.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 2-1 Sheriff Tiraspol

