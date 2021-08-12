Sporting Braga vs Sporting Lisbon prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

The first high-profile game of the new Primeira Liga comes on Saturday as Sporting Braga take on reigning champions Sporting Lisbon at the Braga Municipal Stadium.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides in two weeks after Sporting Lisbon got the better of Braga in the Portuguese Super Cup final two Saturdays ago.

Sporting Braga’s 11-game unbeaten run came to an end at the Estádio Municipal de Aveiro two Saturdays ago as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Sporting Lisbon in the Supertaca final.

Following their Super Cup heartbreak, Sporting Braga picked up their first win of the season last Saturday when they claimed an impressive 2-0 victory away to Maritimo.

After an uneventful first half, Carlos Carvalhal’s men upped the ante in the second half and were rewarded with goals from Raul Silva and Ricardo Horta.

Os Arcebispos are unbeaten in their eight games across all competitions this season, picking up four wins and three draws.

Two weeks on from their Super Cup heartbreak, Sporting Braga will now look to exact revenge on the Lions.

Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon got their title defense off to a flyer as they claimed a 3-0 win over newsboys FC Vizela last time out.

Portuguese forward Pedro Goncalves, who claimed the 2020-21 Primera Liga Golden Boot, picked up where he left off last season as he scored a second-half brace before Paulinho completed the rout in the 74th minute.

The Lions are unbeaten in their six outings across all competitions this season, picking up one draw and five wins.

Sporting Lisbon are currently third in the Primeira Liga standings, four places ahead of Saturday’s hosts.

Sporting Braga vs Sporting Lisbon Head-To-Head

Sporting Lisbon head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 30 wins from their last 55 encounters. Braga have picked up 17 wins, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Sporting Braga Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-D

Sporting Lisbon Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Sporting Braga vs Sporting Lisbon Team News

Sporting Braga

The hosts will have to cope without Francisco Moura, Iuri Medeiros and David Carmo, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Francisco Moura, Iuri Medeiros, David Carmo

Suspended: None

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon will be without the services of Nuno Mendes and Pedro Porro, who have both been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Nuno Mendes, Pedro Porro

Suspended: None

Sporting Braga vs Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matheus; Nuno Sequeira, Vitor Tormena, Pablo, Tiago Esgaio; Fransergio, Andre Castro, Mutassim Al Musrati, Lucas Piazon; Ricardo Horta, Mario Gonzalez

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Adan; Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Ruben Vinagre, Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Ricardo Esgaio; Pedro Goncalves, Jovane Cabral; Paulinho

Sporting Braga vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting Braga and Sporting Lisbon are two of the biggest sides in the Portuguese division and we expect an entertaining and fiery contest on Saturday.

Sporting Braga will look to avenge their Super Cup defeat, but we predict the defending champions will cancel out their efforts and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 2-2 Sporting Lisbon

