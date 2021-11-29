Sporting Braga vs Vizela prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

Primeira Liga action continues with Sporting Braga hosting Vizela at the Braga Municipal on Tuesday.

Sporting Braga's run of 10 games unbeaten ended earlier this month after a 6-1 dismantling at the hands of Benfica.

They then beat Santa Clara 6-0 in the Taca de Portugal before losing 3-2 to Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday.

Sporting Braga sit sixth in the league table with 19 points, 10 behind Porto at the top of the table. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Vizela this week.

Vizela are winless in their last nine league games, drawing seven and losing twice. They are currently on a run of back-to-back league draws as they played out 1-1 stalemates against Famalicao and Estoril Praia.

Vizela sit 13th in the Primeira Liga with 10 points from 11 games. The newly-promoted side are just two points above the relegation playoff spot and four above the bottom of the table.

Sporting Braga vs Vizela Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Sporting Braga and Vizela. Both games have been pre-season friendlies and the Braguistas have won both matches.

The most recent of their meetings came back in July. Sporting Braga won the game 4-3 away from home, with Ricardo Horta scoring a hat-trick for the visitors.

Sporting Braga Form Guide: L-W-W-D-D

Vizela Form Guide: D-D-L-D-D

Sporting Braga vs Vizela Team News

Sporting Braga

David Carmo, Nuno Sequeira and Vitor Tormena are all out with injuries and will miss the game on Tuesday.

Injured: David Carmo, Nuno Sequeira, Vitor Tormena

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vizela

Igor Juliao is the only injured player from the visitors' camp. All other players are available for selection to manager Alvaro Pacheco.

Injured: Igor Juliao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Braga vs Vizela Predicted XI

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matheus; Diogo Leite, Paulo Oliveira, Bruno Rodrigues, Yan Couto; Wenderson Galeno, Al Musrati, Andre Castro; Iuri Medeiros, Mario Gonzalez, Ricardo Horta

Vizela Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Charles; Kiki Afonso, Ivanildo Fernandes, Bruno Valdez, Koffi Kouao; Claudemir, Hugues Evrard; Nuno Moreira, Marcos Paulo, Alex Mendez; Guilherme Schettine

Sporting Braga vs Vizela Prediction

Sporting Braga have lost two of their three games but had not lost in their 10 games prior. They have lost just one home game all season, a 2-1 loss to defending champions Sporting CP at the start of the season. They will be relishing their home advantage on Tuesday.

Vizela have drawn seven league games this season, the most in the Primeira Liga. They are winless on the road this campaign and we expect that run to continue this week.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 3-1 Vizela

Edited by Peter P