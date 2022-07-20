Sporting Charleroi vs AS Eupen prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022-23

Sporting Charleroi will begin their new Belgian Jupiler League season with an encounter against AS Eupen.

Sporting Charleroi missed out on a place in the Europa Conference League after finishing third in the Conference League playoffs.

AS Eupen, on the other hand, barely evaded relegation after stringing together a number of wins at the end of the competition.

Both teams will look to start afresh and will be aiming for early momentum following the conclusion of their pre-season friendlies.

Sporting Charleroi vs Eupen Head-To-Head

Sporting Charleroi boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 25 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides. AS Eupen have picked up just five wins in that time, while eight games have ended all square.

The last time they played each other, Charleroi demolished their rivals in a 4-0 win.

AS Eupen Form Guide: D-L-D

Sporting Charleroi Form Guide: D-L-W

Sporting Charleroi vs AS Eupen Team News

Sporting Charleroi

Anthony Descotte, Mehdi Boukamir, Fabio Ferraro, Jules Van Cleemput and Karim Zedadka are all recuperating from injuries and have missed the pre-season.

Injured: Anthony Descotte, Mehdi Boukamir, Fabio Ferraro, Jules Van Cleemput, Karim Zedadka

Suspended: None

AS Eupen

The visitors head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Charleroi vs AS Eupen Predicted XI

AS Eupen (3-4-3): Abdul Nurudeen (GK); Jonathan Heris, Emmanuel Agbadou, Boris Lambert; Teddy Alloh, James Jeggo, Gary Magnee, Andreas Beck; Smail Prevljak, Stef Peeters, Isaac Nuhu

Sporting Charleroi Predicted XI (3-5-2): Herve Koffi; Stefan Knezevic, Stelios Andreou, Loic Bessile; Ken Nkuba, Ali Gholizadeh, Adem Zorgane, Marco Ilaimaharitra, Joris Kayembe Ditu; Anass Zaroury, Vakoun Issouf Bayo

Sporting Charleroi vs AS Eupen Prediction

Sporting Charleroi will feel confident taking on AS Eupen in the opening encounter of the new season given their past record in this fixture.

For the visitors, it will be a new season and they would also like to start on a positive note.

The hosts will be slightly concerned with their absentee list, which will inevitably force them to field a slightly inexperienced line-up. That itself will present an enormous opportunity for Eupen to improve their head-to-head record in this tie.

A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Sporting Charleroi 2-2 AS Eupen

