Sporting Charleroi vs Gent prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2021-22

Sporting Charleroi will play host to Gent in the Jupiler Pro League at Pays de Charleroi Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides are closely spaced in the overall standings in fifth and sixth positions. However, the visitors boast an eight-point lead over the host team (62-54), which is enough to provide a buffer against any eventual setback at Charleroi.

Les Zebres have been formidable at home, losing only to league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise, during seven previous outings at their fortress. Both teams walk into Saturday’s fixture from losses in their respective previous games. Charleroi were humbled 1-0 away to Mechelen while Gent suffered a 1-0 home setback against Genk.

Aiming to avoid another defeat in a row is likely to be an ambition for both sides at this stage.

Sporting Charleroi vs Gent Head-to-Head

In their previous five encounters across competitions, De Buffalo have carried off three wins, scoring eight goals in total while Sporting Charleroi prevailed once in a 4-1 shock away win. One match ended in a goalless draw.

Sporting Charleroi form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Gent form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W

Sporting Charleroi vs Gent Team News

Sporting Charleroi

No injuries have been reported ahead of the clash but coach Edward Still will likely reshuffle his formation to give prominence to the attacking line in a bid to secure a favorable outcome from the meeting.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Gent

Gent midfielder Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe was sent off in their last match against Genk just after the half-hour mark and is set to miss the fixture against Sporting Charleroi.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe.

Unavailable: None.

Sporting Charleroi vs Gent Predicted XIs

Sporting Charleroi (4-3-3 ) Herve Koffi (GK), Valentine Ozornwafor, Adem Zorgane, Ken Tshiend, Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Loic Bessile, Stefan Knezevic, Ali Gholizadeh, Marco Ilaimaharitra, Joris Kayembe, Ryota Morioka.

Gent (4-4-2 ) Davy Roef (GK), Jordan Torunarigha, Alessio Castro-Montes, Nurio Fortuna, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Michael Ngadeu, Julien de Sart, Darko Lemajic, Roman Bezus, Sven Kums, Wouter George.

Sporting Charleroi vs Gent Prediction

Both teams are free-scoring, each having netted a total of eight goals in their last five matches. Gent will be counting on their talisman Tarik Tissoudali, who is currently the Jupiler Pro League third-placed scorer with 20 goals.

However, we expect Sporting Charleroi to use home advantage to secure a narrow win in this match.

Prediction: Sporting Charleroi 1-0 Gent

