Sporting Charleroi vs Hammarby Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

Sporting Charleroi and Hammarby return to action in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers when they go head-to-head on Thursday. Both sides settled for a goalless draw in last week’s first leg, leaving all to play for at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi as they push for European football.

Sporting Charleroi turned in a fine show of fighting spirit in their Belgian Jupiler league opener last Sunday when they netted twice in stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 draw against Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

Before that, Rik De Mil’s men kicked off the season with a goalless draw against Hammarby in the first leg of their Conference League second qualifying round clash in Sweden.

Charleroi have gone eight straight competitive matches without defeat across all competitions (5W, 3D), a run which saw them clinch top spot in the Jupiler League Conference League qualifying round table last season.

Like the hosts, Hammarby turned in a resilient team display last weekend when they fought back from behind to snatch a 3-2 victory over Varnamo at the Finnvedsvallen.

Kim Hellberg’s men have now gone unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches across all competitions — picking up seven wins and one draw — with a 3-2 loss against GAIS on July 13 being the exception.

Hammarby, who are currently second in the Allsvenskan table, secured a Conference League qualification berth after finishing second in the standings last season with 54 points from 30 games.

Sporting Charleroi vs Hammarby Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second meeting between Sporting Charleroi and Hammarby, with the two teams playing out a goalless draw in last week’s first leg.

Sporting Charleroi are unbeaten in 12 of their 13 games across all competitions, picking up eight wins and four draws since late April.

Hammarby have lost just one of their five most recent matches on the road while picking up three wins and two draws since April 27.

Charleroi are on a run of five consecutive home victories, scoring 14 goals and conceding five since March’s 1-0 loss against Mechelen.

Sporting Charleroi vs Hammarby Prediction

Thursday’s clash is pivotal for Sporting Charleroi and Hammarby in their quest for European football and we expect both sides to take the game to each other at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi. However, we predict Hellberg’s men will make the most of their home advantage and come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Sporting Charleroi 2-1 Hammarby

Sporting Charleroi vs Hammarby Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Charleroi to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Charleroi’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of the hosts’ last 10 outings)

