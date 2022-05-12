Sporting Charleroi vs Mechelen prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2021-22

The Belgian Jupiler League returns to action this weekend as Sporting Charleroi take on Mechelen on Sunday.

Both the clubs are fighting in the Europa Conference League playoff round, with Sporting Charleroi winless in their last four league outings. They come into this match on the back of a disappointing defeat to Genk on Wednesday.

The visitors are just a point ahead of Charleroi after enduring yet another midweek defeat to Gent.

Sporting Charleroi vs Mechelen Head-To-Head

Mechelen are unbeaten in their last five league outings against Charleroi. The last time they played each other, the visitors stole a 1-0 win.

Charleroi's last victory in this tie came back in the 2019-20 season when they managed to upset Mechelen with a 2-1 win.

The most recent record is almost similar with both clubs winless in their last three games.

Mechelen Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Sporting Charleroi Form Guide: L-D-L-L-W

Sporting Charleroi vs Mechelen Team News

Sporting Charleroi

Anthony Descotte, Mehdi Boukamir, Fabio Ferraro, Jules Van Cleemput and Karim Zedadka are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Anthony Descotte, Mehdi Boukamir, Fabio Ferraro, Jules Van Cleemput, Karim Zedadka

Suspended: None

Mechelen

The visitors will miss the services of centre-back Thibault Peyre in this tie after he picked up a groin injury last weekend.

Injured: Thibault Peyre

Suspended: None

Sporting Charleroi vs Mechelen Predicted XI

Sporting Charleroi Predicted XI (3-5-2): Herve Koffi; Stefan Knezevic, Stelios Andreou, Loic Bessile; Ken Nkuba, Ali Gholizadeh, Adem Zorgane, Marco Ilaimaharitra, Joris Ditu ; Anass Zaroury, Vakoun Issouf Bayo

Mechelen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gaetan Coucke (GK); Jannes Van Hecke, Lucas Bijker, Jordi Vanlerberghe, Alec Van Hoorenbeeck; Rob Schoofs, Vinicius Souza; Nikola Storm, Kerim Mrabti, Geoffry Hairemans; Hugo Cuyper

Sporting Charleroi vs Mechelen Prediction

The tie enormously favors the visitors, who are unbeaten in their last five direct encounters. However, for that trend to continue, they will have to put aside their poor form and produce a significantly better performance. Their inability to hold onto slender leads has already affected their prospects of a higher finish this season.

The hosts will look to upset Mechelen after failing to win in their last four league encounters.

We expect the trend to continue with Mechelen taking a narrow win.

Prediction: Sporting Charleroi 2-3 Mechelen

Edited by Peter P