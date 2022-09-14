Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs Player Ratings as Richarlison and Kane misfire in front of goal in disappointing loss | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Tottenham Hotspur were defeated 2-0 by Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 13.

Sporting came into this game having won their opening fixture of the competition comfortably. They beat defending Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in Germany. Ruben Amorim's men have scored nine goals without reply in their last three games as they looked determined to earn a result at home.

Spurs entered this contest having secured a late victory over Marseille in their last game. However, due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, their game against Manchester City was postponed this past weekend. Antonio Conte fielded his strongest XI as he looked to make it two wins from two games.

The visitors started the game on the front foot as the superior quality of their players shone through. They created most of the early chances of the game but were not as clinical in front of goal as they would have liked. Tottenham attempted five shots out of which just two were on target in the first half.

Sporting soon started playing a confident brand of football as their fans sang in loud choruses to get behind them. Marcus Edwards had their best chances as he blazed a shot over the crossbar. Just before halftime, he was handed another chance, but Hugo Lloris made a smart save to deny him.

Richarlison and Harry Kane had decent chances, with the former having the best of the half for Tottenham. However, they were caught offside multiple times as neither side managed to get on the scoreboard. Despite several opportunities, the teams went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Sporting came out for the second period with greater determination and drive as they looked to knock Tottenham back. They played with a bit more patience and aggression when needed, trying to thwart Spurs' advances. Francisco Trincao looked threatening on the right flank as he used his pace and trickery to get past the visitors' defenders.

An extra physical dimension was added to the game as both Tottenham and Sporting players put their bodies on the line. Several hard tackles flew in from either side as the referee did well not to brandish too many bookings. Both Amorim and Conte made a few changes as they looked to freshen things up on the pitch. However, only the former reaped the benefits.

Substitute Paulinho scored the winner late in the game for the hosts, following a corner routine. Pedro Goncalves provided the assist with a perfect delivery as they hosts led after 90 minutes. They scored again, this time through another substitute, Arthur Gomes. It sealed the win for the hosts.

That said, let's take a look at how Spurs' players fared in the game.

Tottenham Player Ratings

Hugo Lloris - 7.5/10

Lloris was Spurs' captain on the night and made some important saves to keep Sporting at bay. He made four saves overall, of which two were from shots inside the box. Despite his efforts, Spurs were unlucky to concede two late goals.

Cristian Romero - 6.5/10

Romero looked composed in defense in the first period. However, with Sporting's pressure in the second half, chinks in Tottenham's armour began to surface. Romero won two of his four duels, making one tackle, one interception and one clearance.

Eric Dier - 7/10

Dier faced his former club, where he came through the ranks before moving to Spurs in 2014. He made five clearances and two tackles, winning four of his eight duels.

Ben Davies - 6.5/10

Davies put in a strong display in defense as he used his passing ability well. He made three clearances and two tackles, winning five of his eight duels.

Emerson Royal - 7.5/10

Emerson looked potent on the right flank and made a few runs into dangerous areas as Tottenham looked to snatch the lead. He played one key pass, an accurate cross and a long ball each. He won seven of his 11 duels but missed one big chance early in the second half. Royal was also booked.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 7/10

Hojbjerg put in a commanding performance in midfield. He passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including three long balls. He also completed one dribble and won three of his eight duels. Hojbjerg was also booked.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 7.5/10

Bentancur distributed the ball well as Tottenham looked to win the game. He passed the ball with 88% accuracy as well, including one long ball. He also won eight of his 10 duels but was booked for a foul.

Ivan Perisic - 7.5/10

Perisic arrived in some key areas in attack for Tottenham as they looked to take the lead. He passed the ball with 74% accuracy, including one key pass, two crosses and two long balls. Perisic also created one big chance and won 12 of his 17 duels.

Richarlison - 6.5/10

Richarlison looked good on the ball but failed to convert a big chance early in the game. He attempted four shots, with just one on target. He played two key passes and won four of his 11 duels.

Heung-min Son - 6/10

Son continued his low phase as he failed to make a significant impact for Tottenham. He failed to attempt a single shot and did not even play a single accurate cross or long ball. He won seven of his 12 duels and made one key pass.

Harry Kane - 6.5/10

Kane had a slow start in front of goal as Tottenham were unable to capitalize on their chances. He attempted two shots of which one was on target and the other was blocked. Kane passed the ball with 66% accuracy, including two key passes, one cross and three long balls.

Substitutes

Dejan Kulusevski - 6.5/10

Kulusevski came on to replace Son after 72 minutes. He played one key pass and one accurate cross despite completing just five passes. He also won one of his two duels.

