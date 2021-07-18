Sporting CP vs Angers SCO prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021 

Sporting CP will take on Angers in a club friendly fixture at Vila Real De Santo Antonio on Tuesday.

The Portuguese champions come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over fellow Portuguese side Belenenses in a friendly on Thursday.

An own goal by Sandro and Jovane Cabral's penalty helped Sporting to the win.

Angers were 3-0 winners over Chateauroux in a friendly on Saturday. Sofiane Boufal, Rachid Alioui and Waniss Taibi all got on the scoresheet in a convincing win.

Sporting CP will take on Lyon in another pre-season friendly before beginning the new season with competitive action against Braga in the Portuguese Super Cup. Angers will next be in action against fellow French side Troyes.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Sporting CP vs Angers SCO Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides. The teams have drawn one and won one of their two pre-season friendlies to date.

Angers will be looking to build on their 13th-place finish in Ligue 1 last season. Sporting Lisbon ended their two-decade wait for league glory last term and will be keen to successfully defend their title.

Sporting CP form guide: W-D

Angers SCO form guide: W-D

Sporting CP vs Angers SCO Team News

Sporting CP

Some Sporting players were given extended breaks following their international exertions. They are expected to return in the coming weeks as the Lions continue their pre-season preparations.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Angers SCO

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Angers.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Sporting CP vs Angers SCO Predicted XI

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-3): Luis Maximiano (GK); Zouhair Feddel, Neto, Pedro Porro; Dario Essugo, Nuno Santos, Rodrigo Fernandes, Tiago Tomas; Flavio Nazinho, Tabata, Jovane Cabral

Angers SCO Predicted XI (5-3-2): Danijel Petkovic (GK); Ismael Traore, Azzedine Ounahi, Vincent Manceau, Enzo Ebosse, Souleyman Doumbia; Thomas Mangani, Jimmy Cabot, Sofiane Boufal; Mohamed-Ali Cho, Rachid Alioui

Sporting CP vs Angers SCO Prediction

Sporting Lisbon are traditionally compact under Ruben Amorim but they have been a bit more expansive in their pre-season games.

The capital side don't yet have their complete squad available and that could limit their effectiveness. However, they are still favorites and we are predicting a narrow victory for Sporting, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Sporting CP 2-1 Angers SCO

Edited by Peter P