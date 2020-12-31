Sporting CP vs Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

In the first Portuguese Primeira Liga game of the new year, leaders Sporting welcome fourth-placed Braga to the Estádio José Alvalade on Saturday night.

This top-of-the-table showdown will be a great way to kick off the new year in the Portuguese top-flight.

The primary objective for the hosts will be to maintain their unbeaten status in the league fixtures.

Melhor jogador e melhor médio ✅

Melhor defesa ✅@Pedro70Pereira e @Pedroporro29_ já receberam os prémios de Novembro da #LigaNOS 🤩 #SportingCP pic.twitter.com/W66eeC7GCj — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) December 30, 2020

Sporting CP vs Braga Head-to-Head

There have been 66 meetings between these two clubs across all competitions. Leões have been the dominant side in this fixture. With 39 wins to their name, they have been victorious in 60% of their meetings with Braga.

The visitors have got the better of their rivals 20 times and the sides have shared the spoils on just seven occasions. In their last six encounters, the two sides have recorded three wins each.

Sporting CP form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Braga form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Sporting CP vs Braga Team News

Sporting CP

Pedro Goncalves is the leading goalscorer in the Primeira Liga with 10 goals

The hosts will be without the services of Luiz Phellype, Zou Feddal and Jovane Cabral. Phellype has been out of action since January. He recently returned to training but won't play a part in this game.

Cabral is also back in training but is unlikely to feature due to an abundance of attacking options at manager Rúben Amorim's disposal.

Top scorer Pedro Goncalves is expected to start, with either Tiago Tomás or Andraž Šporar filling the No. 9 role. Feddal is out of this game due to a bruise.

Stefan Ristovski will continue to play for the B team before being reinstated into the first team.

Injuries: Luiz Phellype, Zou Feddal

Doubtful: Stefan Ristovski, Jovane Cabral

Suspensions: None

Braga

The Archbishops will continue to be without Bruno Viana, David Carmo and Tormena after they tested positive for COVID-19 before their game against Boavista.

This is in addition to the injuries of Wenderson Galeno and Francisco Moura. Rui Fonte has not played a single game this term and is unlikely to make the trip to the capital.

Injuries: Bruno Viana, David Carmo, Tormena, Wenderson Galeno, Francisco Moura

Doubtful: Rui Fonte

Suspensions: None

Sporting CP vs Braga Predicted XI

Sporting Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan; Luis Neto, Sebastian Coates, Gonçalo Inácio; Vitorino Antunes, Joao Palhinha, Joao Mario, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Pedro Gonçalves; Andraž Šporar

Braga Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus; Rolando, Bruno Viana, Nuno Sequeira; Ricardo Esgaio, Ali Elmusrati, Iuri Medeiros, João Novais; Ricardo Horta, Fransérgio; Paulinho

Sporting CP vs Braga Prediction

Three of Ricardo Horta's four league goals this term have come in Braga's last two games.

Both teams have been in great form in their recent fixtures and have recorded four wins from their last five outings. Sporting are the only unbeaten team in the Primeira Liga this term and boast the best defensive record, having conceded just eight times.

Braga have hit top form in December, scoring a whopping 25 goals in seven games across all competitions this month.

This should be an entertaining match showcasing the talent available in Portugal. We predict a narrow win for the hosts thanks to their defensive solidity and home advantage.

Prediction: Sporting CP 2-1 Braga