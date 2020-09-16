Sporting CP vs Gil Vicente prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2020-21

Sporting CP host Gil Vicente at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Saturday in their opening Primeira Liga fixture.

This is the first league match of the season for both teams. Sporting CP played a league game in July, when they lost 2-1 to Benfica. Goals from Haris Seferovic and Carlos Vinicius secured the win for their club. Slovenia international Andraz Sporar scored the consolation goal for Sporting CP.

Gil Vicente, on the other hand, last played against Pacos de Ferreira in July in a pulsating encounter which ultimately ended 3-3. Jobson de Brito Gonzaga, Douglas Tanque and Matchoi Djalo scored the goals for Pacos de Ferreira, while Rodrigao, Bozhidar Kraev and Lourency were the goalscorers for Gil Vicente.

Sporting CP vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head

In 13 previous encounters between the two sides, Sporting CP hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games and lost three.

Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 victory for Sporting CP. Goals from Brazilian midfielder Wendel and Ecuador international Gonzalo Plata secured the win for Sporting CP. Ruben Ribeiro's late second-half penalty proved to be scant consolation for Gil Vicente.

Sporting CP form guide in the Primeira Liga: yet to play

Gil Vicente form guide in the Primeira Liga: yet to play

Sporting CP vs Gil Vicente Team News

Sporting CP look unlikely to call upon the services of Brazilian forward Luiz Phellype, who is still recovering from a long-term injury. Other than that, manager Ruben Amorim looks set to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Luiz Phellype

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Gil Vicente have no known injury worries. Manager Vitor Oliveira can count on all of his players being fit and available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting CP vs Gil Vicente Predicted XI

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-3): Luis Maximiano, Tiago Ilori, Luis Neto, Sebastian Coates, Stefan Ristovski, Wendel, Matheus Nunes, Nuno Mendes, Gonzalo Plata, Andraz Sporar, Luciano Vietto

Gil Vicente Predicted XI (4-3-3): Denis, Joel Pereira, Rodrigo Prado, Nogueira, Ruben Fernandes, Joao Afonso, Claude Goncalves, Juan Villa, Samuel Lino, Hugo Vieira, Lourency

Sporting CP vs Gil Vicente Prediction

Sporting CP appointed manager Ruben Amorim in March this year, and the former Portugal international has a solid team to work with. Forwards Luciano Vietto, Gonzalo Plata and Andraz Sporar will have to be at their very best, while Sporting CP also aim to keep prodigious youngster Joelson Fernandes at the club.

Gil Vicente, on the other hand, will be the underdogs coming into this game. The likes of Lourency, Hugo Vieira and Claude Goncalves could play a crucial role.

Sporting CP, on paper, have a better squad and look well-equipped to win this encounter.

Prediction: Sporting CP 2-0 Gil Vicente

