Sporting CP vs Moreirense FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Sporting CP are back in action on Saturday night when they play hosts to Moreirense FC in their Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture at the Estádio José Alvalade.

The hosts are coming off a huge 7-1 away win in the Taca de Portugal over SG Sacavenense. That was their fifth win on the spin across all competitions.

Moreirense also recorded an away win in their Taca de Portugal fixture last Sunday.

Um abraço especial 💚



Bom dia, Leões! 🦁 #SportingCP pic.twitter.com/jDb5dtS8dI — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) November 25, 2020

Sporting CP vs Moreirense FC Head-to-Head

Sporting and Moreirense have squared off on 22 occasions across all competitions. As expected, Sporting have the upper hand in this fixture, having won 15 times against Os Verdes e brancos.

The visitors have only won twice against the hosts, with their last league win coming in 2003. Moreirense managed to hold Sporting to a goalless draw in their last meeting, after four back-to-back losses.

Advertisement

Sporting CP form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Moreirense FC form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Sporting CP vs Moreirense FC Team News

Pedro Gonçalves is back in training for Sporting CP

Rúben Amorim conducted a training session on Wednesday in which the league's top scorer Pedro Gonçalves also took part. He is in contention to start in Saturday's fixture after missing their cup fixture on account of a knee injury.

Stefan Ristovski tested positive for COVID-19 last week and continues to be in self-isolation with his family. Renan Ribeiro has not played a game this term and is expected to sit this one out as he continues his recovery from injury.

Olhos postos no Moreirense FC 👀 #SportingCP pic.twitter.com/8lu6Jq4LxC — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) November 25, 2020

Advertisement

Injured: Stefan Ristovski (COVID-19), Renan Ribeiro (undisclosed)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Moreirense have one of the longest casualty lists, with Pedro Nuno, Pedro Amador, Sori Mané, Yan, Lucas Rodrigues and Filipe Soares unavailable for the trip to the capital.

Coach César Peixoto is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and will not be there to oversee his squad against the league leaders. It is expected that new signing André Luís will make his debut in this crucial fixture.

Injured: Pedro Nuno (ACL), Pedro Amador (ACL), Sori Mané (knee), Yan (muscle), Lucas Rodrigues (muscle), Filipe Soares (COVID-19)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting CP vs Moreirense FC Predicted XI

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adán; Luís Neto, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal; João Palhinha, Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes, Pedro Porro; Pedro Gonçalves, Nuno Santos; Andraž Šporar

Moreirense FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mateus Pasanito; Nahuel Ferraresi, Steven Vitoria, Lazar Rosic, Anthony D'Alberto; David Tavares, Fabio Pacheco, Alex Soares; Gonçalo Franco, André Luís, Walterson

Sporting CP vs Moreirense FC Prediction

Sporting CP are the only unbeaten team in the Primeira Liga this season.

Advertisement

Sporting CP have a comfortable four-point lead over rivals Benfica and Braga in the league standings. They can afford to drop points and still be at the top by the end of the weekend.

Given their current form and the injury crisis at Moreirense, a win appears to be almost guaranteed for the hosts in this encounter.

Prediction: Sporting CP 2-0 Moreirense FC