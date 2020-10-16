Sporting CP vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2020-21

Sporting CP are set to host Porto in the Portuguese 'Classico' at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Saturday as the Primeira Liga continues following the international break.

Sporting CP come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Portimonense 10 days ago at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao. Goals from young left-back Nuno Mendes and Portuguese winger Nuno Santos secured the win for Ruben Amorim's side.

Porto, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Maritimo two weeks ago at the Estadio do Dragao. A brace from striker Rodrigo Pinho and a goal from Nanu sealed the narrow victory for Lito Vidigal's men. Veteran centre-back Pepe and midfielder Otavio scored the consolation goals for Porto.

Sporting CP vs Porto Head-to-Head

In 42 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Sporting CP have won 15 games, lost 18 and drawn nine.

The two clubs last met each other just a few months ago, with Porto beating Sporting CP 2-0. Goals from midfielder Danilo Pereira, now at Paris Saint-Germain, and Mali international Moussa Marega resulted in victory for their side.

Sporting CP form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W

Porto form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-L

Sporting CP vs Porto Team News

Sporting CP could be without Cape Verde international Jovane Cabral and Brazilian forward Luiz Phellype, who are nursing injuries. Other than that, there are no known issues and manager Ruben Amorim is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jovane Cabral, Luiz Phellype

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Porto have a few injury issues to deal with. Senegalese goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye and Spanish centre-back Ivan Marcano are both out with injuries, while goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin remains a doubt for this game.

Injured: Mouhamed Mbaye, Ivan Marcano

Doubtful: Agustin Marchesin

Suspended: None

Sporting CP vs Porto Predicted XI

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan, Luis Neto, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal, Pedro Porro, Matheus Nunes, Pedro Goncalves, Nuno Mendes, Tiago Tomas, Luciano Vietto, Nuno Santos

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa, Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi, Otavio, Felipe Anderson, Sergio Oliveira, Jesus Corona, Moussa Marega, Luis Diaz

Sporting CP vs Porto Prediction

Sporting CP have begun their season well, winning both their league games. Much will depend on the form of attackers Luciano Vietto and Nuno Santos, who could very well lead the line against Porto.

Porto, on the other hand, lost two key players in Alex Telles and Danilo Pereira, who joined Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain respectively. Felipe Anderson and Malang Sarr have joined on loan, and it remains to be seen whether they can replicate the form of their predecessors.

A close match is expected, and a draw seems like a probable result for this highly-anticipated clash.

Prediction: Sporting CP 1-1 Porto

