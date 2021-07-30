Sporting CP vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Super Cup

League champions Sporting CP will take on Taca de Portugal winners Sporting Braga at the Estadio Municipal de Aveiro in the Portuguese Super Cup final on Sunday.

This will be the 2021-22 season opener prior to the commencement of the Primeira Liga campaign.

Sporting CP will want to win their first silverware of the season as they prepare to defend their league title in the 2021-22 campaign.

Ruben Amorim's side have won all their pre-season friendlies and will look to continue their impressive run of form when they take on Braga on Sunday.

Sporting Braga, on the other hand, had a rather disappointing end to the 2020-21 season. However, Carlos Carvalhal's side can take solace from the fact that they finished fourth in the league and managed to win the Taca de Portugal despite their inconsistency.

Carvalhal will hope his side surprise the league champions and begin the 2021-22 season with silverware.

Both sides will want to start off their seasons with a win, and with silverware on the line, this is sure to be an enthralling contest.

Sporting CP vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head

Sporting CP have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. They have won three out of their last five meetings, with Sporting Braga winning the other two.

Matheus Luiz scored to secure all three points for Sporting CP in a 1-0 win over Sporting Braga the last time the two sides met back in April.

Sporting CP Form Guide: yet to play

Sporting Braga Form Guide: yet to play

Sporting CP vs Sporting Braga Team News

Doumbia is on international duty with Ivory Coast

Sporting CP

Pedro Porro is a doubt for the game as he is still recovering from a knee injury he picked up earlier this month.

Apart from that, Ruben Amorim will have a full-strength side to choose from for Sunday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pedro Porro

Suspended: None

Sporting Braga

Francisco Moura, Iuri Mendeiros and David Carmo will all miss the game due to injury. Meanwhile, both Lucas Piazon and Fabio Martins will miss the game due to suspension.

Idrissa Doumbia is unavailable for the game, having been called-up by Ivory Coast for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Injured: Francisco Moura, Iuri Mendeiros, David Carmo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lucas Piazon, Fabio Martins

Unavailable: Idrissa Doumbia

Sporting CP vs Sporting Braga Predicted XI

𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗘. 𝗙𝗢𝗥. 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗦. 💥



P.S. - Já só faltam 𝟯 dias para a Supertaça 😁#VenhamElesQuemVier pic.twitter.com/w3aXmnkMyp — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) July 28, 2021

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Adan; Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Ruben Vinagre, Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Ricardo Esgaio; Pedro Goncalves; Paulinho, Jovane Cabral

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matheus; Nuno Sequeira, Vitor Tormena, Pablo, Tiago Esgaio; Fransergio, Andre Castro, Andre Horta, Ricardo Horta; Rui Fonte, Mario Gonzalez

Sporting CP vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Sporting CP clearly have a better side than Sporting Braga and that should come to the fore on Sunday.

We predict Sporting CP will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Sporting CP 2-0 Sporting Braga

