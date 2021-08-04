Sporting CP vs Vizela prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

Last season's Primeira Liga champions Sporting CP are set to host newly-promoted Vizela in league action on Friday.

The game between the two sides is the first of the new Primeira Liga campaign. Vizela are set to feature in the Portuguese top-flight for the first time in 36 years.

Sporting CP had a solid pre-season run as they went without defeat in their four friendlies, winning three and drawing one. Sporting also secured their third piece of silverware of the year in the Supertaca last week.

Sporting CP ran out 2-1 winners over Sporting Braga in the Supertaca clash. Fransergio gave Braga the lead in the first half. However, goals from Jovane Cabral and Pedro Goncalves helped Sporting CP complete a comeback over their opponents.

Vizela, on the other hand, had a disastrous pre-season run, losing five of their six games. The side then crashed out of the Taca da Liga after losing in the first qualification round.

Sporting CP vs Vizela Head-to-Head

Sporting CP and Vizela have only ever met twice, with Sporting CP winning in both encounters.

The two sides last met in December 2014 in a round of 16 Taca de Portugal clash. Sporting CP won 3-2 to advance in a competition that they ultimately went on to win.

Sporting CP Form Guide: W

Vizela Form Guide: yet to play

Sporting CP vs Vizela Team News

Sporting CP

Manchester City loanee Pedro Porro sustained an injury during a pre-season game last month and is still recovering. He was not named in the squad to face Braga last week and will probably sit out the game as well.

Every other Sporting CP player is available for selection by manager Ruben Amorim.

Injured: Pedro Porro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Pedro Porro is the only unavailable player for Amorim when we face Vizela on Friday. pic.twitter.com/g9P8Botd6K — Sporting160 EN (@Sporting160_EN) August 4, 2021

Vizela

Vizela currently have no injury worries and every player is available for selection.

New arrivals at the club could also be handed their debut when the side face Sporting CP on Friday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting CP vs Vizela Predicted XI

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adam, Luis Neto, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal, Ricardo Esgaio, Joao Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Nuno Mendes, Pedro Goncalves, Jovane Cabral, Paulinho

Vizela Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ivo Goncalves, Richard Ofori, Mohamed Aidara, Marcelo, Kiki, Marcos Paulo, Nuno Moreira, Samu, Raphael Guzzo, Kiko Bondoso, Cassiano

Sporting CP vs Vizela Prediction

Sporting CP are the current holders of the Primeira Liga title. The Lisbon-based side have begun to prepare for their title defense with a very strong pre-season run and a Supertaca triumph.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Vizela have had a poor pre-season, failing to win any of their games. Sporting CP should comfortably secure the three points on opening day.

Prediction: Sporting CP 3-0 Vizela

Edited by Peter P