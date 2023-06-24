Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City lock horns with Chicago Fire in an important clash at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire Preview

Chicago Fire are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Portland Timbers to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago Fire have a slight edge over Sporting Kansas City and have won 19 out of the 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's 17 victories.

Sporting Kansas City have won their last six matches at home against Chicago Fire - the away side's last successful result at the stadium was a 1-1 draw in 2014.

After picking up only three points in their first 10 matches in the MLS this season, Sporting Kansas City have picked up 18 points in their last 10 matches in the competition.

Chicago Fire have won their last two matches away from home against Western Conference opponents, winning games against Vancouver Whitecaps and Portland Timbers last year.

Sporting Kansas City's Alan Pulido has scored in four consecutive league games for the first time in his career.

Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have managed to hit their stride in recent weeks and will need to work hard to move up the league table. Alan Pulido has come into his own this month and will need to make an impact in this match.

Chicago Fire have also been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this match. Sporting Kansas City are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Chicago Fire

Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Kansas City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chicago Fire to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alan Pulido to score - Yes

