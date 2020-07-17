Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Sporting Kansas City will face Colorado Rapids in their next MLS fixture tomorrow at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Peter Vermes' men come off a disappointing 1-2 loss to Minnesota. Sporting Kansas City led the game for a long period after a first-half goal from Khiry Shelton. However, Tim Melia's sending off in the 74th minute changed the game, with Shelton scoring an own goal and Kevin Molino scoring a late goal in added time to clinch the game for Minnesota.

Colorado Rapids too lost their last game 2-0 to Real Salt Lake. Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach scored the goals and secured the three points for their side.

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head games between the two sides, the record is even. Both teams have won 11 games each, and drawn nine.

In their last meeting, Colorado Rapids came out on top, beating Sporting Kansas City 3-2 in a thrilling encounter. Goals from Kei Kamara, Diego Rubio and Tommy Smith sealed the deal for the Colorado-based club. Gerso and a Tommy Smith own goal provided some consolation for Sporting Kansas City, who had Matt Besler sent off in the 20th minute.

Sporting Kansas City form guide in the MLS: W-W-L

Colorado Rapids form guide in the MLS: W-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: La Liga 2019/20: Top 10 players this season according to ratings

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Team News

For Sporting Kansas City, former Barcelona defender Andreu Fontas and Felipe Gutierrez are out injured. Tim Melia is suspended, having picked up a red card against Minnesota.

Injured: Andreu Fontas, Felipe Gutierrez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tim Melia

Colorado Rapids' manager Robin Fraser will have a fairly full squad to choose from. Defender Kortne Ford is injured, and will not play.

Injured: Kortne Ford

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Richard Sanchez, Graham Zusi, Roberto Puncec, Matt Besler, Luis Martins, Roger Espinoza, Ilie, Gadi Kinda, Khiry Shelton, Alan Pulido, Gerso

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): Clint Irwin, Jeremy Kelly, Lalas Abubakar, Drew Moor, Sam Vines, Jack Price, Kellyn Acosta, Younes Namli, Andre Shinyashiki, Kei Kamara, Nicolas Benezet

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Both teams sit at the bottom of Group C, having lost their first games. For Sporting Kansas City, much will be expected from striker Alan Pulido. The Mexico international has had a good start to his Sporting Kansas City career, having scored two goals in two games.

.@alanpulido was on 🔥 to start 2020.



1️⃣8️⃣0️⃣ minutes

⚽️ x2

🅰️ x1



The Mexican striker starts up top looking to do even more damage tonight 💪#SKCvMIN // #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/r0v90dT6hW — Sporting Matchday (@SKCmatchday) July 12, 2020

For Colorado Rapids, Danish attacker Younes Namli, on loan from Krasnodar, has begun well. He will be expected to run things for his side.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1:2 Colorado Rapids

Also Read: Top 10 Premier League midfielders this season (2019/20)