Sporting Kansas City vs San Diego FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City lock horns with an impressive San Diego FC side in an important encounter at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Sporting Kansas City vs San Diego FC Preview

Sporting Kansas City are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

San Diego FC, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The away side eased past Mazatlan by a 2-0 in the Leagues Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City vs San Diego FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The only match that has been played between San Diego FC and Sporting Kansas City took place in MLS last season and ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Sporting Kansas City are winless in their last three matches in MLS and have failed to keep a clean sheet during this period, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin against Colorado Rapids last month.

Sporting Kansas City have conceded at least one goal in their last 10 matches in MLS, with their previous clean sheet in the competition coming in a 0-0 draw against San Diego FC in May this year.

San Diego FC have remained unbeaten in three of their last four matches in MLS, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin against Toronto FC.

Sporting Kansas City vs San Diego FC Prediction

San Diego FC have been in exceptional form this season and will be intent on keeping their spot at the top of the Western Conference table. Onni Valakari scored a brace in his previous game and will look to make a similar impact this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City have struggled to impose themselves this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. San Diego FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-3 San Diego FC

Sporting Kansas City vs San Diego FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Diego FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas City to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More