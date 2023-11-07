Sporting Lisbon vs Rakow Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

Sporting Lisbon will welcome Rakow to Estadio Jose Alvalade for a UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 comeback home win over Estrela in the Primeira Liga over the weekend. They took a lead into the break courtesy of Daniel Braganca's 33rd-minute strike but Leo Jaba and Kikas scored within 10 minutes of the second half to give the visitors a shock lead. Marcus Edwards and Paulinho scored late goals to help the Lions claim maximum points.

Rakow, meanwhile, dispatched Zaglebie with a 5-0 thrashing at home in the Polish Ekstraklasa. John Yeboah scored a brace to inspire the rout.

The Polish champions will turn their focus back to the continent where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Sporting Lisbon.

The stalemate left them at the bottom of Group D on one point. Sporting sit in second spot on four points, three points behind group leaders Atalanta.

Sporting Lisbon vs Rakow Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture was the sole meeting between the two sides.

Sporting CP have won just one of their last eight European home games but have won both of their previous home games against Polish opposition.

Four of Rakow's last five away games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Sporting have led at halftime in seven of their last nine games in all competitions.

Rakow have lost just two of their last eight away European games, winning four and drawing two.

Six of Sporting Lisbon's last eight competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Sporting Lisbon vs Rakow Prediction

Sporting Lisbon have a chance to take their qualification destiny in their hands after an indifferent start to the tournament. A victory here would get Ruben Amorim's side back on track after failing to win any of their last two group games.

Rakow have not been up to par in their Europa League debut, with their sole point so far coming against Thursday's opponents. Their convincing league win at the weekend will boost their confidence and they will seek to translate this onto the continent.

We are backing Sporting Lisbon to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Rakow

Sporting Lisbon vs Rakow Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime result: Sporting to win