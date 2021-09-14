Sporting Lisbon vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Sporting Lisbon and Ajax will get their UEFA Champions League campaign underway on Wednesday when they lock horns at the José Alvalade Stadium.

While both have enjoyed a superb start to their respective domestic campaigns, they will look to keep the juggernaut rolling and kick off their hunt for European success on a good note.

Sporting Lisbon were held to a second draw on the spin last Saturday when they took on fellow Primeira Liga giants FC Porto.

In a thrilling contest between two of the Portuguese “Big Three”, Nuno Santos and Luis Diaz scored for either side to end the game in a 1-1 stalemate.

This followed a 1-1 draw against Famalicao at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao which saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end.

Sporting Lisbon are currently second in the Portuguese top-flight, four points behind leaders Benfica.

Meanwhile, Ajax made it two wins from two games over the weekend when they beat PEC Zwolle 2-0 away from home.

Former West Ham United forward Sébastien Haller scored in either half to hand de Godenzone a comfortable lead.

Ajax are now unbeaten in their last four outings, picking up three wins and one draw.

They are currently second in the Eredivisie table, two points behind PSV, who boast a 100% record so far.

Sporting Lisbon vs Ajax Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Sporting Lisbon Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Ajax Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Sporting Lisbon vs Ajax Team News

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon will take to the pitch without Sebastian Coates, who is currently suspended. Other than that, they have a clean bill of health.

Injured: None

Suspended: Sebastian Coates

Ajax

The Eredivisie champions remain without Sean Klaiber, Jay Gorter and Mohammed Kudus, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Sean Klaiber, Jay Gorter, Mohammed Kudus

Suspended: None

Sporting Lisbon vs Ajax Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan; Zouhair Feddal, Luis Neto, Goncalo Inacio; Ruben Vinagre, Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Ricardo Esgaio; Pedro Goncalves, Paulinho, Jovane Cabral

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg, Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Daley Blind, Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller

Sporting Lisbon vs Ajax Prediction

Wednesday’s tie sees top sides in the Primeira Liga and Eredivisie respectively go head to head and we expect a riveting contest.

Despite their recent slump in form, we predict Sporting Lisbon will come away with a win as they currently boast a solid record on home turf.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-1 Ajax

