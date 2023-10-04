Sporting Lisbon vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2023

Sporting Lisbon will entertain Atalanta at the Estádio José Alvalade in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts recorded a comeback 2-1 win away at Sturm Graz in their campaign opener last month, with all three goals being scored in the second half. Viktor Gyökeres and Ousmane Diomande scored within eight minutes to overturn a one-goal deficit after William Böving broke the deadlock in the 58th minute.

The visitors also got their campaign off to a winning start, recording a 2-0 home win over Rakow Czestochowa thanks to second-half goals from Charles De Ketelaere and Éderson.

The hosts continued their winning run in the Primeira Liga, including a 3-2 away win at Farense on Saturday, with Gyökeres bagging a brace and Pedro Gonçalves scoring a goal in the 35th minute.

The visitors are also unbeaten in their three Serie A games since their campaign opener and were held to a goalless draw by Juventus on Sunday.

Sporting Lisbon vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns five times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the erstwhile European Cup Winners' Cup. Interestingly, the hosts were the first-ever opponents for the visitors in European competitions.

The head-to-head record is even at the moment with two wins apiece for both teams and one game ending in a draw.

Sporting have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2023-24 season, winning seven of eight games in all competitions.

Atalanta, meanwhile, have suffered two defeats in all competitions thus far, with both coming in away games in Serie A.

The hosts are winless in their last four home games in the Europa League, though they have suffered just one defeat in their last nine home games in the competition.

Sporting Lisbon vs Atalanta Prediction

Leões have an unbeaten record this season and have a 100% record in home games, keeping three clean sheets in four games. They are unbeaten in their three home meetings against the visitors as well and are strong favorites.

Sebastián Coates trained with the team on Tuesday but will not be included in the starting XI in this match as a precaution as confirmed by head coach Rúben Amorim.

La Dea will travel to Lisbon in great defensive form, having kept clean sheets in five of their last six games in all competitions. Interestingly, both of their defeats this season have come at home, in which they scored three goals but conceded five times.

Gian Piero Gasperini remains without the services of record-signing El Bilal Touré on account of a thigh injury while Gianluca Scamacca is a doubt with a thigh strain.

While both teams head into the match in solid form, Sporting's 100% home record this term and unbeaten run against the visitors at home gives them the slight edge to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-1 Atalanta

Sporting Lisbon vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Viktor Gyökeres to score or assist any time - Yes