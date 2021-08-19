Sporting Lisbon vs Belenenses prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Sporting Lisbon will trade tackles with city rivals Belenenses on Saturday, with three points on the line on matchday three of the Primeira Liga.

The home side come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 away victory over Braga. Jovane Cabral and Pedro Goncalves scored in either half to give the Lions all three points.

Belenenses fell to a defeat by the same scoreline against Maritimo on home turf. Andre Vidigal and Ali Alipour got on the scoresheet for the visitors in the first half.

That defeat left them in 16th place and they are one of just three sides yet to pick up a point this season. Sporting Lisbon lead the way in the standings and have already started setting the pace in their quest to retain their league title.

Sporting Lisbon vs Belenenses Head-to-Head

Sporting Lisbon have 31 wins from their last 45 fixtures against Belenenses. Nine previous matches ended in a draw, while Belenenses were victorious on just five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in a pre-season friendly in July when Sporting picked up a 2-1 victory. The two sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw the last time they met in league action back in April.

Sporting Lisbon form guide (including pre-season): W-W-W-W-W

Belenenses form guide (including pre-season): L-L-L-L-D

Sporting Lisbon vs Belenenses Team News

Sporting Lisbon

The hosts have left-back Nuno Mendes ruled out with an ankle injury. Matheus Reis will also miss the fixture through suspension for his double booking last weekend.

Injury: Nuno Mendes

Suspension: Matheus Reis

Belenenses

Midfielder Sandro misses out due to a muscle tear in his right leg sustained in July and is yet to recover.

Injuries: Sandro

Suspension: None

Sporting Lisbon vs Belenenses Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Ruben Vinagre, Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Ricardo Esgaio; Pedro Goncalves, Paulinho, Jovane Cabral

Belenenses Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luis Nunes (GK); Tomas Ribeiro, Chima Akas, Thibang Phete; Nilton Varela, Afonso Sousa, Trova Boni, Andrija Lukovic, Diego Calila; Zander Cabezas, Alioune Ndour

Sporting Lisbon vs Belenenses Prediction

Sporting Lisbon's march to the title last season was founded on a watertight defense that gave very few chances away. The champions have, however, been more expansive this season but they are unlikely to be troubled by a limited Belenenses attack.

The difference in form between the two sides means that only one winner should emerge in this fixture and we are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Belenenses

Edited by Shardul Sant