Sporting Lisbon vs Pacos Ferreira prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Sporting welcome Pacos Ferreira to the Estádio José Alvalade in Portuguese Primeria Liga action on Monday night.

The hosts are the only unbeaten side in the league so far and have a comfortable eight-point lead over second-placed Porto.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last nine league outings and are currently fifth in the standings with 35 points.

Pacos Ferreira's six-game winning streak was brought to an end by Portimonense in their previous fixture, which ended in a goalless draw.

Jogo a jogo com os 👀 na vitória 💪



🔜 #SCPFCPF pic.twitter.com/Y5mbJHI5OD — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) February 12, 2021

Sporting Lisbon vs Pacos Ferreira Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns 48 times across all competitions. The Leões have been the dominant side in this fixture, recording 32 wins in total.

Os Castores have just nine wins to their name, with the last one coming in 2013. The two teams have shared the spoils in seven games.

Advertisement

Sporting are on a 10-game winning streak over the visitors and recorded a 3-0 victory in their latest meeting in a Taca de Portugal fixture in December.

Sporting form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-W-W

Pacos Ferreira form guide in the Primeira Liga: D-W-W-W-W

Sporting Lisbon vs Pacos Ferreira Team News

Sporting

Head coach Ruben Amorim has named Gonzalo Plata and Luiz Phellype in the B team, so they will not feature in this fixture.

Apart from the duo, there are no injury or suspension concerns for the hosts, who should be able to field their best XI. Nuno Mendes has returned to training and should be back in the squad for the game.

The sun came out and so did the Lions! ☀️ #SportingCP pic.twitter.com/fCDUrHdIiM — Sporting CP English (@SportingCP_en) February 13, 2021

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Pacos Ferreira

The visitors are without the services of Jorge Silva. Apart from the midfielder, Pacos Ferreira have the rest of the squad available for this trip to Lisbon.

Advertisement

Os frutos deste trabalho estiveram à vista de todos também ao longo do mês de janeiro. 👏



Pela segunda vez esta temporada, o mister Pepa volta a vencer o 𝗣𝗿𝗲́𝗺𝗶𝗼 𝗩𝗶́𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗶𝗿𝗮 - 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗱𝗼𝗿 𝗱𝗼 𝗠𝗲̂𝘀! 🥇#DefendeOAmarelo pic.twitter.com/SE8VdTD56T — FC Paços de Ferreira (@fcpf) February 12, 2021

Injuries: Jorge Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sporting Lisbon vs Pacos Ferreira Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan; Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes, Joao Mario, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Pedro Goncalves; Tiago Tomas

Pacos Ferreira Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi; Fernando Fonseca, Marcelo, Marco Baixinho, Pedro Rebocho; Luiz Carlos, Stephen Eustaquio, Mohamed Diaby; Helder Ferreira, Douglas Tanque, Luther Singh

Sporting Lisbon vs Pacos Ferreira Prediction

Sporting have been unbeaten in the Primeira Liga this season. They have dropped points just three times this term and conceded only 10 goals.

Pacos Ferreira have also been in great form and are unbeaten in their last nine fixtures. They have also kept five clean sheets in these fixtures, but they might not be able to get the better of the in-form league leaders here.

Reza a lenda que as redes do Boavista FC nunca mais pararam de se mexer! 😅



Esta 💣 de @Pedroporro29_ é o golo do mês de Janeiro da #LigaNOS! 👏 pic.twitter.com/FJUHsnBo0c — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) February 12, 2021

Given their current form, we do not expect the hosts to drop points in this fixture. Another Sporting win looks like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Pacos Ferreira