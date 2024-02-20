Sporting Lisbon vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2024

Sporting Lisbon play host to Young Boys at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in the second leg of the Europa League knockout-stage playoff on Thursday.

Having suffered a 3-1 defeat in last week’s first leg, Raphael Wicky’s men will journey to Portugal looking to overturn their two-goal deficit.

Sporting Lisbon maintained their fine run of results as they cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Moreirense in the Primeira Liga on Monday.

Ruben Amorim’s side have now won five games on the bounce, scoring a staggering 21 goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 1-0 loss against Braga on January 23.

This fine run of results has seen Sporting Lisbon rise to the top of the Primeira Liga table, just above second-placed Benfica on goal difference.

Young Boys, on the other hand, returned to winning ways on Sunday when they edged out Stade Ls Ouchy 1-0 in the Swiss Super League.

This followed a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Europa League knockout stage playoff on February 15 which saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end.

Young Boys, who currently hold a seven-point lead at the top of the Super League table, will look to pick up where they left off at the weekend as they set out to make a remarkable comeback in the Europa League.

Sporting Lisbon vs Young Boys Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Sporting Lisbon and Young Boys, with Amorim’s side claiming a 3-2 win when they first squared off last Thursday.

Sporting Lisbon have won all but one of their last 14 outings, with a 1-0 defeat against Braga on January 23 being the exception.

Young Boys are unbeaten in four of their last five games across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since late January.

Sporting Lisbon are on a run of 12 consecutive home wins, stretching back to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atalanta on October 5.

Sporting Lisbon vs Young Boys Prediction

Sporting Lisbon are currently firing on all cylinders and will be backing themselves to maintain their impressive run of results.

Given the gulf in class and quality between the sides, we predict Amorim’s side will come away with another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Young Boys

Sporting Lisbon vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2: First to score - Sporting Lisbon (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of Lisbon’s last five games)