Sporting vs Belenenses prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Sporting invite Belenenses to the José Alvalade Stadium in Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Wednesday night.

The hosts are the runaway leaders in the league at the moment. But two draws in their last three games have seen their lead over reigning champions Porto reduced to six points.

However, they returned to winning ways after two 1-1 draws with a 1-0 win over Farense last time around.

The visitors also returned to winning ways after four games with a 2-0 win over Maritimo.

Sporting vs Belenenses Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 55 times across all competitions. Leões have been the dominant side in this fixture and have taken home the three points as many as 39 times.

Belenenses have only six wins to their name, with the last one coming in 2017. The two teams have shared the spoils on 10 occasions.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season at the Estádio Nacional, Sporting recorded a 2-1 win. Goalkeeper Antonio Adán was the hero of the match, as he saved Miguel Cardoso's penalty in the 19th minute.

Sporting form guide in Primeria Liga: W-D-D-W-W

Belenenses form guide in Primeria Liga: W-D-L-D-W

Sporting vs Belenenses Team News

Sporting

The hosts have a clean bill of health for this league fixture.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Belenenses

The visitors do not have any fresh injury concerns for this game. Long-term absentees Eduardo Kau and Francisco Varela have resumed training but this fixture comes too soon for the duo.

Sphephelo Sithole returns from a one-game suspension and should retain his place in midfield for this game.

Injuries: Eduardo Kau, Francisco Varela

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Sporting vs Belenenses Predicted XI

Sporting Predicted XI (3-5-2): Antonio Adan; Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Luis Neto; Nuno Mendes, Pedro Goncalves, Joao Palhinha, Joao Mario, Pedro Porro; Paulinho, Tiago Tomas

Belenenses Predicted XI (5-4-1): Stanislav Kritsyuk; Diogo Calila, Goncalo Silva, Henrique, Tomas Ribeiro, Ruben Lima; Francisco Teixeira, Sphephelo Sithole, Miguel Cardoso, Silvestre Varela; Mateo Cassierra

Sporting vs Belenenses Prediction

The hosts are unbeaten in the league this term. Though they have lost their goalscoring touch in recent games, defensively they have been very solid. The visitors have scored the least goals of any team in the competition.

Given the form of both sides and Sporting's success at home this season, a win for the home team looks like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Sporting 2-0 Belenenses