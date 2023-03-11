Sporting vs Boavista Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2023

Sporting will welcome eighth-placed Boavista to Estádio José Alvalade in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The hosts have recorded three games on the spin and in their previous outing, Paulinho's 77th-minute strike helped them defeat Portimonense last Saturday. They are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions and played out a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg. Paulinho was on the scoresheet again and Gonçalo Inácio added the second goal.

Boavista played out a goalless draw against Arouca at home last time around and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Sporting vs Boavista Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 100 times in all competitions since 1960. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 47 wins against the Porto-based visitors.

Boavista have been able to get the better of the hosts 22 times while 31 games have ended in draws.

Sporting have won their last 14 home matches against Boavista in all competitions. They have also kept clean sheets in their last seven home encounters against the visitors.

The visitors have scored in just one of their last six games against the hosts, with that goal coming in their 2-1 home defeat in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Boavista have recorded just one win in their last six away games, suffering four defeats in that period and playing out one draw.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in three of the last four games in all competitions.

Sporting have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games against Boavista.

The visitors have scored more than one goal in a game in their travels against Sporting just once since 1994.

Sporting vs Boavista Prediction

Leões will be playing their third game in nine games on Sunday, so fatigue might be a factor in this match. Rúben Amorim is expected to rest a few of his key players in favor of their Europa League round of 16 second leg against Arsenal.

Nonetheless, they have dominated proceedings against the visitors and should be able to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Sporting 2-1 Boavista

Sporting vs Boavista Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Yusupha Njie to score or assist any time - Yes

