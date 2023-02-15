Sporting vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16, 2023

Sporting will entertain Midtjylland at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs on Thursday (February 16).

The hosts finished third in Group D of the Champions League to drop to the Europa League knockout playoffs. Midtjylland, meanwhile, finished second in Group F of the Europa League on goal difference after all four teams had finished with eight points.

Sporting lost 2-1 at arch-rivals Porto in the Primeira Liga on Sunday. It was their second defeat in four outings across competitions, with the first also coming against Porto last month.

Midtjylland, meanwhile, drew 1-1 against Elfsborg in the group stage of the Atlantic Cup on Friday, winning 4-3 on penalties.

Sporting vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off twice, both in the 2001-02 Europa League. Sporting won 3-2 at home and 3-0 away.

Sporting are back in the Europa League for the first time in two years.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last seven games across competitions, while the visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four outings.

Midtjylland enjoyed a prolific run in the group stage of the Europa League, scoring 12 goals in six games, the joint-third-best attacking record in the competition.

Sporting lost their last two home games in the Champions League, while Midtjylland were winless in their away games in the Europa League group stage.

Sporting vs Midtjylland Prediction

Sporting have a 100% record against the visitors and have scored thrice in both previous meetings.

Midtjylland, meanwhile, are winless in their last seven away games in Europe. Sporting have suffered just four defeats in 35 home games in the Europa League and should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Sporting 2-1 Midtjylland

Sporting vs Midtjylland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Pedro Gonçalves to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Sporting to score first - Yes

