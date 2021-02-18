Sporting vs Portimonense prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Sporting entertain Portimonense at the Estádio José Alvalade on Saturday in their upcoming Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture.

The league leaders have a 10-point lead over reigning champions Porto at the top of the table, thanks to five back-to-back wins in the league.

The visitors returned to winning ways in grand fashion last time around, as they recorded a 4-1 win over Gil Vicente in their previous outing.

Sporting vs Portimonense Head-to-Head

The two sides have only met 11 times across all competitions. All of their encounters have been decisive in nature and they are yet to share the spoils in this fixture.

The Leões have been the dominant side in this fixture, recording nine wins, with five of them coming back-to-back since 2019. The visitors have won just twice against the Lisbon giants.

16 - Sporting CP have won 16 of their first 19 games in a Primeira Liga season for the first time since the start of 1980/81. Leaders. pic.twitter.com/D4ld3fr3AD — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

They last met in the Primeira Liga back in October at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão.

Sporting won that fixture 2-0, with Nuno Mendes and Nuno Santos scoring in the first 11 minutes of the game.

Sporting form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Portimonense form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-D-L-L-D

Sporting vs Portimonense Team News

Sporting

The runaway leaders have a clean bill of health heading into this home game. This gives them an even greater advantage in continuing their scintillating form in the Primeira Liga.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Portimonense

The hosts won't be able to call upon the services of Lucas Fernandes, who is out for the season on account of an ACL injury.

Pedro Sa is in the final stages of his recovery, having undergone surgery on his right elbow in December. He won't be making the trip to the capital, but he is expected to rejoin the squad soon.

Injuries: Lucas Fernandes, Pedro Sa

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sporting vs Portimonense Predicted XI

Advertisement

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan; Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes, Joao Mario, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Pedro Goncalves; Tiago Tomas

Portimonense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Samuel Portugal; Fali Cande, Mauricio Antonio, Koki Anzai, Fahd Moufi; Dener Clemente, Ewerton, Willyan da Silva Rocha; Aylton Boa Morte, Beto, Jafar Salmani

Sporting vs Portimonense Prediction

Sporting have not lost a single game in the league this term and have dropped points just three times after 19 rounds. They have the best defensive record in the league, having shipped in just 10 goals.

Portimonense have been inconsistent in their performances this term but have started to find the back of the net in their recent outings. While their 4-1 win last week was impressive, we don't think the club will pose any threat to Sporting's unbeaten run.

We expect the runaway leaders to record yet another win in the fixture and the odds of a fifth clean sheet in six games look good.

Prediction: Sporting 2-0 Portimonense.