Sporting vs Santa Clara prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Sporting welcome Santa Clara to the José Alvalade Stadium in their Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture on Friday night.

The hosts are the runaway leaders in the league and have a nine-point lead over second-placed Braga. They played in a goalless draw with reigning champions Porto in their last outing.

Santa Clara returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Pacos Ferreira in their previous outing and are currently in seventh place.

Sporting vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head

Sporting and Santa Clara have locked horns 11 times so far. All of their meetings have been league fixtures.

Os Açoreanos are winless against the Lisbon giants and were last able to take home a point from this fixture in 2001 when they held Sporting to a 0-0 draw.

The Leões are on an eight-game winning streak against the visitors and have won nine games overall, dropping points just twice in their 11 encounters.

In their last meeting, Sporting recorded a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Sporting form guide in the Primeira Liga: D-W-W-W-W

Santa Clara form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-L-L-W-D

Sporting vs Santa Clara Team News

Sporting

Given their impressive form this term, head coach Rúben Amorim was awarded a new contract that runs through 2024 by the runaway leaders.

They do not have any new injury or suspension concerns at the moment. Sporting are expected to start a stong squad as they aim to return to winning ways after a goalless draw with Porto last week.

Luiz Phellype has returned to action with the B team but won't be making an appearance for the first team anytime soon. There are no positive updates on Paulinho's injury and he is ruled out of the fixture.

Injuries: Paulinho

Doubtful: Luiz Phellype

Suspensions: None

Santa Clara

There are a couple of injury concerns for Santa Clara, as Cristian González and Júlio Romão remain on the sidelines with hernia and ACL issues respectively.

Costinha has made a swift recovery from a muscle injury but is yet to resume full training. It remains to be seen whether manager Daniel Ramos will opt to start him for the game.

Defender Rafael Ramos returns from a one-game suspension for this trip to the capital.

Injuries: Cristian González, Júlio Romão

Doubtful: Costinha

Suspensions: None

Sporting vs Santa Clara Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan; Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes, Joao Mario, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Pedro Goncalves; Tiago Tomas

Santa Clara Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Pereira; Rafael Ramos, Fabio Cardoso, Mikel Villanueva, Mansur; Ukra, Lincoln, Anderson Carvalho, Pierre Sagna, Sharriar Moghanlou; Carlos Alberto

Sporting vs Santa Clara Prediction

Santa Clara played well in their last outing, scoring three without reply against Pacos Ferreira. However, they will struggle against the hosts, who remain unbeaten in the league so far.

Sporting have conceded just 10 goals and scored 42. They have just a couple of injury concerns at the moment and should be able to make quick work of the visitors at home.

We predict a comfortable win for the hosts.

Prediction: Sporting 2-0 Santa Clara.