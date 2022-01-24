Sporting vs Santa Clara prediction, preview, team news and more | Taca de Liga 2021-22

Reigning champions Sporting lock horns with Santa Clara at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in the second semi-final fixture of the Taca de Liga on Wednesday.

Benfica and Boavista are in action in the other semi-final on Tuesday.

Sporting head into the game having suffered two losses in their last three league outings, with Braga inflicting a 2-1 loss at home on Sunday. They overcame Famalicao and Penafiel in Group B to secure a place in the semi-final.

Santa Clara secured a 2-0 win on Saturday over Moreirense while they defeated Sporting 3-2 in their first league game of the year at home last week. They defied all expectations as they topped Porto in Group D to set up a date against the Lisbon giants.

Sporting vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between the two sides since 1999, with all the games coming in the Primeira Liga. Leões have been the better side in this fixture with 10 wins to their name while two games have ended in draws.

The 3-2 win at the Estádio de São Miguel earlier this month was the first victory for Santa Clara against the capital club.

Sporting form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Santa Clara form guide (Primeira Liga): W-D-W-L-W

Sporting vs Santa Clara Team News

Sporting

Pedro Porro did not feature for the reigning champions in 2022 and remains a doubt for the game. Nuno Santos will return to the squad, having served a one-match ban against Braga.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pedro Porro

Suspended: None

Santa Clara

Os Açoreanos will have to make do without the services of Costinha, ruled out after rupturing his Achilles tendon earlier this season. Pierre Sagna missed the previous league game after testing positive for COVID-19 and is not expected to return to the squad here.

Injured: Costinha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Pierre Sagna

Sporting vs Santa Clara Predicted XI

Sporting Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan; Luis Neto, Goncalo Inacio, Zouhair Feddal; Matheus Reis, João Palhinha, Manuel Ugarte, Matheus Nunes; Pedro Goncalves, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia

Santa Clara Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Pereira; Mansur, Kennedy Boateng, Mikel Villanueva, Cristian González; Nené, Hidemasa Morita; Ricardo António, Lincoln, Crysan; Rui Costa

Sporting vs Santa Clara Prediction

Sporting have two losses in 2022, while Santa Clara have two wins and one draw in their three games so far. Sporting still boast the best defensive record in the Portuguese top-flight.

There have been at least three goals in Sporting's last seven games, while the same is true for six of Santa Clara's last eight games. With that in mind, the game is expected to be a high-scoring affair.

Sporting will also be gunning for revenge for their league defeat which should provide them with enough motivation to come out on top here.

Prediction: Sporting 3-2 Santa Clara

