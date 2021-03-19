Sporting vs Vitoria Guimaraes prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Sporting entertain Vitoria Guimaraes at the José Alvalade Stadium in Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Saturday night.

The hosts are the runaway leaders in the Portuguese top-flight and have a 10-point lead over reigning champions Porto. They are the only unbeaten side in the league and recorded a 1-0 win over Tondela in their previous outing.

Vitoria have seen a sudden drop in form in recent games and suffered their third loss in four games last time around against Gil Vicente.

Em nossa casa, a vitória tem de ser nossa! 💪 #OndeVaiUmVãoTodos



🆚 Vitória SC | 🗓 20/3 | ⏰ 20h30 pic.twitter.com/VtIl1Xk74f — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) March 18, 2021

Also See: Top 10 football players with the most fans in the world

Sporting vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 61 times across all competitions since 1990. As one would expect, Leões have a better record in the fixture, with 39 wins to their name.

Os Vimaranenses have only been able to get the better of the Lisbon giants eight times while 14 games have ended in draws.

In their last meeting, Sporting recorded an emphatic 4-0 league win over Vitoria at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in November.

Advertisement

Sporting form guide in the Portuguese Primeira Liga: W-W-D-W-W

Vitoria Guimaraes form guide in the Portuguese Primeira Liga: L-L-W-L-D

Sporting vs Vitoria Guimaraes Team News

Sporting

The hosts will be able to welcome back Paulinho into the fold after a spell on the sidelines due to injury. He trained with the rest of the squad as per the latest report from the club.

Vitorino Antunes and Matheus Nunes tested positive for COVID-19 recently and are currently in self-isolation. The rest of the squad will undergo tests before the game.

Defender João Pereira picked up a straight red card in their last game and is suspended for the encounter.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Paulinho

Suspensions: João Pereira

Unavailable due to COVID-19: Vitorino Antunes, Matheus Nunes

Vitoria Guimaraes

Joseph Amoah and Sílvio are the only injury concerns for the visitors. Meanwhile, Abdul Mumin will serve a one-game suspension after he picked up a straight red card in their 4-2 loss against Gil Vicente.

Advertisement

🚉 Próxima paragem: Alvalade.



🔜 Sporting CP vs. Vitória SC pic.twitter.com/PNmXYgFtAe — Vitória Sport Clube (@VitoriaSC1922) March 18, 2021

Injuries: Joseph Amoah and Sílvio

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Abdul Mumin

Sporting vs Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted XI

Sporting Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan; Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Nuno Mendes, João Palhinha, Joao Mario, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Pedro Goncalves; Tiago Tomas

Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bruno Varela; Zié Ouattara, Falaye Sacko, Easah Suliman, Gideon Mensah; André André, Alhassan Wakaso, André Almeida; Ricardo Quaresma, Óscar Estupiñán, Rochinha

Sporting vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Sporting are one of the most in-form sides across Europe at the moment. They are yet to lose a game in the league. They have conceded just 11 goals in 23 games and they appear to be unbeatable at the moment.

We predict an easy win for Sporting in this fixture and the odds of a clean sheet also look good for the hosts.

Prediction: Sporting 2-0 Vitoria Guimaraes