Sportskeeda Awards: Premier League - 5 best strikers of the season

Sreeram Krishnaswamy

Valencia v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Second Leg

The enthralling Premier League season came to an end with Manchester City reigning supreme by the finest of margins. Who would have thought that a Liverpool side which has racked up 97 points would still not win the Premier League title? A fascinating fact is that legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson's highest tally is 91 points.

Anyway, it was one of the most brilliant title-races in the modern era and congratulations to Manchester City for winning it. Liverpool, you played your part. Since the league is all done and dusted, we shall look back at some of the best strikers last season. Looking back is really a fun thing to do.

Strikers can come in all proportions and sizes, small and big, slow and pacy, etc. A traditional striker has the role of playing on the shoulder of the defense, be the focal point of attack, find space behind lines. A modern striker is encouraged to drop a bit deep and play his part in the build-up play as well as finish. Let us look at 5 best strikers in the PL last season.

#5 Son Heung-Min

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

In Harry Kane's absence, Son played most of his games as a center forward, and that is to the betterment of his game. In 18 appearances as a center forward, Son has racked up 11 goals, which gives an indication that he would do better as a striker.

The South Korean featured in as many as 6 different positions this season, including striker, left attacking-midfielder, right-attacking midfielder, left-midfielder, left-winger, and a CAM. But while we look at Son's stats as a whole, it doesn't sound particularly good, with only 12 goals and 6 assists in 31 appearances.

As a striker, he has been involved in the attack, and he feels in the comfort zone, hunting for goals. Harry Kane's recovery will put Son back into the winger spot but hopefully, Pochettino will find a way to fit both players as strikers.

