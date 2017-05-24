Sportskeeda daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 24th May 2017

A quick roundup of today's top transfer stories from Europe.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 24 May 2017, 20:55 IST

A move to Old Trafford beckons?

Today's top stories include an update on the Antonie Griezmann to Manchester United deal, Alvaro Morata's next destination, Manchester City's summer plans and more.

Jose Mourinho set to offer Antonie Griezmann a mega-deal to lure him to Manchester United

According to Marca this morning, Jose Mourinho is preparing to offer Atletico Madrid star forward Antoine Griezmann a bumper deal to lure him to Old Trafford. The Spanish paper reports that Mourinho has convinced the board to make Griezmann both Manchester United and the Premier League’s highest paid player.

The reported figures are a contract worth €14m (£12m) a year which is roughly £230,000-a-week in wages. However, a lot hinges on United’s Europa League final against Ajax tonight with Champions League qualification up for grabs for the winner.

Griezmann has stated that he prefers a move to a club in the Champions League and the deal has higher chances of going through if the Red Devils lift the trophy tonight. More on this to come.

AC Milan reportedly in the lead for Morata’s signature

Morata is on Milan’s radar

Alvaro Morata’s future has been subject to a lot of speculation ahead of the summer transfer window with a number of top European clubs entering the race to sign the Spaniard. Marca reports that AC Milan have emerged as the club in the lead to sign Morata despite interest from England, France and Germany.

AC Milan’s new owners are planning a rebuilding of the club and are ready to turn to Morata to lead the club’s forward line. Real Madrid want a fee of around €60 million and that has put all the interested teams on high alert. So it remains to be seen whether the Spanish striker leaves for Italy or somewhere else.

Iker Casillas could join Liverpool

A surprise move to Merseyside for Saint Iker?

According to Spanish paper AS, Iker Casillas could join Liverpool this summer. The paper suggests that Casillas has agreed a pre-contract agreement with the Merseyside club and could join the Reds when the transfer window opens.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of their Champions League campaign next season and wants the Real Madrid legend to be his number one ahead of Simon Mignolet.

Manchester City remain bullish on Alexis Sanchez and Kyle Walker

Sanchez could re-unite with Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are expecting Alexis Sanchez and Kyle Walker to join them from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur respectively according to the Mirror. The two are ready to come to the Etihad for a combined fee of £100 million according to the English paper and City are confident of securing the deal.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and PSG are also interested in signing Sanchez but according to City insiders, the player prefers to remain in the Premier League. A number of English clubs are interested in signing Walker but he prefers a move to Manchester City.