Sportskeeda Football 2018 awards: 4 teams who were big letdowns

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 143 // 28 Dec 2018, 23:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Germany had a remarkably poor 2018 by their standards

With 2018 almost over, it’s time to take a look back at the year in the football world, and what an eventful year it was. 2017/18 was a tremendous season for clubs with some classic games in the Premier League, LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League; the summer saw a phenomenal World Cup in Russia, and the autumn saw the exciting beginning of 2018/19 as well as the inaugural phase of the UEFA Nations League.

Despite some excellent action up and down the year, some teams have managed to let their fans down hugely, and while all of these teams might rebuild themselves in 2019, it’ll be hard for them to look back at 2018 as anything but a disappointment.

Here is a look at 4 teams who were big letdowns in 2018.

#4: Chelsea

Chelsea fired Antonio Conte after a disastrous 2018

Chelsea came into 2017/18 as defending Premier League champions, and despite everyone knowing that it’s become hard to defend that title these days, Antonio Conte’s Blues started the season pretty brightly. By the turn of the year, they sat in 3rd place in the Premier League and had only lost 4 games and drawn 3.

Then 2018 came along and well, it’s almost tricky to work out exactly what went wrong. They lost in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup to London rivals Arsenal, and Barcelona easily swatted them aside in the Champions League, winning 4-1 on aggregate after a comfortable 3-0 victory in the second leg in the Nou Camp.

The Premier League meanwhile saw them win just 7 of their final 17 games, and they were beaten on 6 occasions, including embarrassing losses to Bournemouth, Watford and Newcastle. It appeared that Conte had lost the dressing room completely and when he was fired in July despite winning the FA Cup in probably the one positive of the season, it came as a relief.

The Blues have since improved under new boss Maurizio Sarri during the first half of 2018/19, but issues still remain; they’re still struggling to identify a reliable striker, they still lean on the talents of Eden Hazard too much, and while their league form has been solid, recent losses to Tottenham, Wolves and Leicester have brought Sarri’s tactics and choice of personnel into question.

Overall, 2018 has been a year to forget for Chelsea fans.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement