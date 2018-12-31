×
Sportskeeda Football 2018 Awards: Top 5 transfer flops of the year 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
168   //    31 Dec 2018, 22:18 IST

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The section of the beautiful game that concerns with the trading of players has seen a flabbergasting change in terms of importance, rise and budgets. Values of players, financial blueprints of clubs and the burgeoning demands of world football have fueled this dumbfounding increase in transfer business.

The year 2018 has come to an end and the European giants have meant business. By business, we mean serious homework on the transfer table. From Cristiano Ronaldo's staggering switch to Juventus to Alisson Becker's key move to Liverpool, we have seen some smashing moves over the course of the calendar year.

While some teams have fixed their fractures with the right plasters, others are looking at a long-term goal. A few others have just purchased players who are yet to find their feet. And another set of individuals have simply let themselves, their standards, their fans and their club down.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 transfer flops of the year 2018.

#5 Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa
Douglas Costa

After a fine loan spell at Juventus, Douglas Costa penned a permanent deal of £35m with the Italian giants. For a player with the pace, precision and explosive nature such as his, not many expected him to endure a season full of substitute appearances that wouldn't pose a major threat to the opponents.

However, the Brazilian has only started on four occasions for the Old Lady in the league. Off the bench 10 times, suspended for four matches and one game as an unused substitute have summed up Costa's season so far. Much to his frustration, the 28-year-old has only created two goals and is not off the mark yet for the season, despite having made 18 appearances.

He has often been too safe with his passing; something you'd not expect from a direct player such as Douglas Costa. The former Shakhtar forward has failed to find that rhythm he had while in Germany.

At the age of 28, with the best years under his belt, Costa must step up and provide returns for Max Allegri's side and himself.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Alexis Sanchez Douglas Costa
Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and Sportwalk. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
