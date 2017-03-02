Sportskeeda Football Show with Shane Burns - Episode three

Ranieri's sacking, time for Klopp to go, and Conte to Inter - it's the Sportskeeda Football Show once again.

In a brand new feature of Sportskeeda Football, the third instalment of the football show, hosted by Shane Burns, is now available for fans to enjoy. Shane was joined by distinguished journalists Sam Cox, Tom Scholes, Josh Challies and Arjun Pradeep to discuss all the latest action from the Barclays Premier League

During the ninety-minute show, the team discussed the major talking points from last weekend’s games along with a variety of stories that appeared in the news this week.

Controversial topics such Claudio Ranieri's sacking, will Bournemouth go down, and is it time for Liverpool to contemplate sacking Jurgen Klopp divided the four experts who joined the panel. Awful officiating, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Conte to Inter were some of the interesting statements mentioned during the special show.

