Sri Lanka vs Cambodia Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th September 2024

Sri Lanka host Cambodia at the Colombo Racecourse on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the playoff round of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. The winner will reach the third round.

Ranked 205th in the world, Sri Lanka are one of the weakest sides globally, with only five teams ranked below them in the FIFA Rankings. They have never qualified for any major international tournament before and rarely win their games.

This year, however, the Golden Army did pick up a rare win, as they beat Bhutan 2-0 in a friendly game back in March. Dillon De Silva and Oliver Kelaart scored in the second half as the island nation began the year with two unbeaten games, but their momentum was stunted in June when Brunei inflicted back-to-back defeats on them in friendlies.

Trending

Interim manager Abdullah Al Mutairi has called up 25 players for this month's double-header against Cambodia, including prolific attacker Ahmed Waseem Razeek. The Hong Kong-based forward has struck nine goals in 19 games for Sri Lanka, while Ireland-based Sam Durrant is hoping to make his international debut.

Meanwhile, their rivals from Southeast Asia, Cambodia, have gone through a rough patch this year, losing three of their four games so far. Their only positive result has been a 2-0 win over Mongolia in a friendly a couple of months ago.

The Koupreys' head coach Felix Dalmas has called up 24 players for this month's double-header against Sri Lanka, including veteran defender and skipper Soeuy Visal, who has 79 caps for the side.

Sri Lanka vs Cambodia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sri Lanka are ranked 205th in the world. Cambodia are in the 180th position.

After going three games unbeaten, Sri Lanka have lost their next two, a pair of 1-0 defeats to Brunei in June friendlies.

Cambodia have won just once in their last seven official games, a 2-0 win over Mongolia in a friendly back in June.

Sri Lanka vs Cambodia Prediction

Sri Lanka are simply one of the weakest sides in the world, but tend to put up a challenge on home turf. This means the Golden Army should be able to hold off their rivals, who are struggling right now too. A draw is likely, with all to play for in the return leg.

Prediction: Sri Lanka 1-1 Cambodia

Sri Lanka vs Cambodia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback