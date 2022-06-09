Sri Lanka vs. Thailand prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

The Sri Lanka vs. Thailand clash will take place at the Markaziy Stadium in Namangan, Uzbekistan, on matchday two (June 11) of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers in Group C.

The Golden Army were beaten 3-0 by the group hosts in their opening game on Wednesday (June 8) and sit at the bottom of the group.

Jaloliddin Masharipov, Dostonbek Khamdamov and Farrukh Sayfiev struck apiece for Uzbekistan as Andy Morrison's side were thoroughly dominated from start to finish.

Interestingly, Thailand beat Maldives by the same scoreline earlier that day.

Sarach Yooyen, Teerasil Dandga and Panda Hemviboon combined to give Chang Suek a comfortable victory but sit in second place courtesy of inferior disciplinary points.

Sri Lanka vs. Thailand Head-To-Head

Thailand boast a 100% record against Sri Lanka, winning all five of their previous clashes with the side with a lopsided aggregate score of 15-2.

However, their last encounter came way back in May 2001.

Sri Lanka Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-D

Thailand Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Sri Lanka vs. Thailand Team News

Sri Lanka

Head coach Andy Morrison may want to ring in the changes after their limp display, but there's a genuine lack of quality in the squad.

Jude Supan could be given a chance in defense, while Mohamed Shifan is an option in the attack.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Thailand

The War Elephants convincingly beat Maldives in their opening qualifying match, so there's little reason for head coach Alexandre 'Mano' Polking to make chances.

Prolific scorer Teerasil Dangda was on target in the said match, bagging his 53rd international goal from 114th appearance and will be keen to bag a few more.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sri Lanka vs. Thailand Predicted XI

Sri Lanka (4-2-3-1): Sujan Perera; Charitha Rathnayake, Chamod Dilshan, Chalana Chameera, Harsha Fernando; Sasanga Dilhara, Asikur Rahuman; Mohamed Aakib, Sebastian Jesuthasan, Dillon De Silva; Mohamed Shifan.

Thailand (4-2-3-1): Kawin Thamsatchanan; Tristan Do, Pansa Hemviboon, Weerathep Pomphan, Theerathon Bunmathan; Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul, Sarach Yooyen; Pathompol Charoenrattanapirom, Thitiphan Puangchan, Bordin Phala; Teerasil Dangda.

Sri Lanka vs. Thailand Prediction

Ranked at 205, Sri Lanka are one of the weakest sides in the world and seldom get to enjoy a win.

The Thais, who started their campaign in resounding fashion, have a great opportunity to build on the momentum. They will likely secure another victory and take a huge step towards qualification.

Prediction: Sri Lanka 0-2 Thailand

