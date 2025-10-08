Sri Lanka vs Turkmenistan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9th 2025   

Sri Lanka will entertain Turkmenistan at Colombo Racecourse in the AFC Asian Cup qualification on Thursday. The hosts will be looking to build on their previous win while the visitors will hope to maintain their momentum.

Sri Lanka vs Turkmenistan Preview

Sri Lanka opened their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Thailand in Bangkok, but returned to winning ways on matchday two. They defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 at home to claim their first full points. Sri Lanka are expected to make the most of their home advantage to overcome Turkmenistan.

The Golden Army sit third in Group D, tied on three points with Thailand. We are in the third round, with four more rounds of matches to play. Only the top finisher will earn a direct qualification to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Sri Lanka are yet to beat Turkmenistan in any competition, with their best result being a draw.

Turkmenistan have maintained a flawless run since the qualifiers began, defeating Chinese Taipei 2-1 on matchday one and Thailand 3-1 on matchday two. However, the visitors have struggled in their previous matches, recording one draw and two losses in the CAFA Nations Cup.

Emerald will hope to break trend with their unimpressive run as they return for the AFC Asian Cup qualification. They sit atop Group D with six points, but must replicate those results in at least two more matchdays to create an unassailable lead. Turkmenistan won 2-0 in their last visit to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Turkmenistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sri Lanka have lost thrice and drawn once in their last four matches against Turkmenistan.

Sri Lanka have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Sri Lanka have scored five goals and conceded seven in their last five matches in all competitions.

Turkmenistan have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

- Sri Lanka have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches, the same as Turkmenistan: Form Guide: Sri Lanka – D-L-W-W-L, Turkmenistan – L-L-D-W-W.

Sri Lanka vs Turkmenistan Prediction

Sri Lanka will fight to break the jinx against the visitors, and a win could move them to the top of the standings.

Turkmenistan are eager to maintain their spot in the table and that means they must avoid dropping points in this clash.

Turkmenistan are the favorites based on head-to-head advantage.

Prediction: Sri Lanka 1-2 Turkmenistan

Sri Lanka vs Turkmenistan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Turkmenistan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Turkmenistan to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sri Lanka to score - Yes

