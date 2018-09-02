Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 Football players who have had problems with Jose Mourinho 

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.32K   //    02 Sep 2018, 13:43 IST

Introduction

The managers in the football world enjoy the special position accorded to them by players and fans. They command respect, fame, and money. Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, and others enjoyed cult status. They had their share of friendship and animosity with the players.

There were several instances when the managers and the players did not get along well with each other. Dante had a problem with Pep; Anelka fought with Domenech; Wayne Rooney had an acrimonious relationship with David Moyes and so on.

We will discuss 6 football players who had a problem with Jose Mourinho.

#1. William Gallas

Gallas resting on the field

Gallas played for Chelsea before he moved to Arsenal in 2006. He clashed with Jose because they gave his No.13 shirt to Michael Ballack.

William felt that No.13 suited him and became an extension of his personality. When Jose gave that shirt to Ballack, he felt cheated and left the club.

In an interview, Gallas said: “In retrospect, I think we did not understand each other. It’s a great pity, as we had the same common goal: to win trophies.”

#2. Eden Hazard

Eden and Jose discussing on the field

They noticed the first sign of their acrimony when Jose took off Eden in a champions trophy match against Porto. Eden was the key player in providing Chelsea, the 2-0 lead. He was unhappy and shrugged off Jose, which audiences and the team members noticed.

Later, when Eden was struggling from his hip injury in a match against Leicester City, Mourinho coaxed him into playing which he did not like.

During one of the team meetings, Mourinho told him: “You’re not good enough for the top. I must sell you.” This has caused a massive rift between the two greats of the game.

#3. Paul Pogba

Jose instructing Paul

Paul played a huge role in France winning the World Cup this year. Manchester United bought him for £89million in 2016. The problem started when they did not pick him in all the club games last season. Pogba could not play to his potential.

Some players claim Jose was unsure of his dedication and commitment to the club. He tried various playing position for Paul, but could not extract the best out of him.


Chelsea Manchester United Paul Pogba Joao Moutinho Greatest Footballers of All Time Leisure Reading
Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
