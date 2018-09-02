Premier League 1st Sep 2018: Top performers and report card from Liverpool, Chelsea & Manchester City games

Harsha Vardhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.43K // 02 Sep 2018, 13:25 IST

Alisson is relieved that his error has not cost Liverpool three points.

Game Week 4 of the English Premier League completed its first day before the international break. There were no surprises for title favourites like Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City, who entertained on the first day of this round with victories over Leicester City, Bournemouth and Newcastle United, respectively.

Liverpool:

Final Score: Leicester City 1 - 2 Liverpool (Rachid Ghezzal 63'); (Sadio Mane 10', Roberto Firmino 45')

Liverpool played away against tricky opponents Leicester City, who made Liverpool sweat to earn all three points. Goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino ensured Liverpool's perfect start to the season. This was the first time since 1990/91 that Liverpool won their first four league games in a row.

Liverpool started the game as usual with a quick-fire attack on Leicester's goal whenever they got possession and it paid in the tenth-minute when Sadio Mane's strike put Liverpool ahead. Liverpool doubled their lead at the end of the first half with Firmino's header from a corner.

But the 'Foxes' came into the second half with some purpose and eventually Leicester's Rachid Ghezzal scored after Alisson's mistake, which halved Liverpool's lead but failed to deny a Liverpool victory.

Chelsea:

Final Score: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth (Pedro 72', Hazard 85')

Chelsea also maintained their 100 per cent record with a victory against Bournemouth. Bournemouth defended first half well as Chelsea found it difficult to break the deadlock as their best chance in the first half was Marcos Alonso's shot that hit the post.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the second half with Pedro providing the blues with the opener after his introduction. Hazard doubled their lead within five minutes of stoppage time from a brilliant one-two with Alonso.

Manchester City:

Final Score: Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle United (Sterling 8', Walker 52'); (DeAndre Yedlin 30')

Manchester City seemed a little bit off the pace in the absence of De Bruyne and Leroy Sane, but they managed to grind out the victory to get to the third spot on the table temporarily.

Manchester City didn't take much time to score as usual as they went ahead with a perfect strike from Raheem Sterling, who danced past a couple of Newcastle defenders cutting from the right side and unleashed a perfect curler past goalkeeper Dubravka.

Newcastle United barely tried to attack, but they equalized with their first attempt with Yedlin netted the goal from a beautiful low cross from Salomon Rondon.

While Manchester City then found it difficult to score again as Newcastle United organized well to dilute the City's attacks, it took a sensational 30-yard drive from Kyle Walker to defeat Newcastle United's goalkeeper Dubravka, who looked solid throughout the game.

Let us find players who are extraordinary in their side's victory in the next slide.

