SSC Napoli 1-3 AC Milan: 5 talking points as Zlatan Ibrahimovic steals the show | Serie A 2020-21

AC Milan beat Napoli by 3 goals to 1 as they registered their first victory away at the San Paulo Stadium in over 10 years.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace to ensure that AC Milan maintain their unbeaten streak. Jens Hauge scored the Milan side's third goal of the night in stoppage time to kill the game. Meanwhile, Dries Mertens scored the only goal for Napoli.

Zlatan scored AC Milan's opener as he beat Kalidou Koulibaly in the air to put a looping header past Alex Meret. He once again scored in the second half to double his side's advantage as he slotted Ante Rebic's cross from close range.

Mertens pulled one back for Napoli as the hosts looked to stage a comeback. However, Tiemoue Bakayoko's second yellow card of the night changed the tide yet again.

Hauge wrapped up the game in stoppage time as he scored his debut goal to seal all three points for the Rossoneri.

Here are the five major talking points from the match.

#1 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic just cannot stop scoring

Zlatan in action against Napoli

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in the form of his life. The Swede scored a brace to bag all the three points for AC Milan.

The Swede timed his run to perfection in order to meet Theo Hernandez's cross to loop one past Meret for AC Milan's opener of the night. For his second goal, he capped off a beautiful team move as he scored from close range to double their advantage.

With his brace, the 39-year-old moved to the top of the Serie A goalscoring charts, with 10 goals for the season.

#2 Tiemoue Bakayoko's red card killed all hopes of a comeback

Tiemoue Bakayoko's reaction says it all

Tiemoue Bakayoko's red card took the game away from Napoli. Just when the hosts started to creep back into the game, the Frenchman made a clumsy challenge on Hernandez to receive his second yellow card of the night.

Dries Mertens just scored a goal to reduce AC Milan's two-goal advantage to one when Bakayoko received his marching orders. The visitors started to reimpose themselves over the game as Napoli found it hard to keep hold of the ball.