SSC Napoli vs AS Roma: Combined XI

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
94   //    28 Oct 2018, 16:52 IST

SSC Napoli vs AS Roma: How the teams look in a combined XI
SSC Napoli vs AS Roma: How the teams look in a combined XI

While the El Clasico headlines the list of fixtures this Sunday, back in Italy, fierce rivals Napoli and Roma gear up for a tough encounter that's going to further exacerbate one of these side's early-season run-in.

The Partenopei are second in the table, but already trailing the runaway leaders Juventus by seven points. A 3-0 vanquish at the hands of Sampdoria and a 3-1 defeat to the Bianconeris have been the only two setbacks so far.

But circumstances in Rome are far grimmer: a stop-start beginning to the campaign - two draws and three defeats in nine games - sees them languish seventh in the table with only 14 points, and another defeat at the San Paolo could prove disastrous to their Champions League hopes.

Contrastingly, both teams are performing really well in Europe, and are coming off the back of some handsome results in the midweek. Napoli held PSG to an encouraging draw while Roma cruised at home over Moscow. The team that would be able to emulate a similar level of grit and character might take this game.

Here's how Napoli and Roma would stack up in a combined XI:

Goalkeeper: Davide Ospina

Ospina has been a good inclusion for Napoli
Ospina has been a good inclusion for Napoli

Ospina may have had polarised opinions about him at Arsenal, but he's been a fine goalkeeper with Napoli. Albeit only starting four league games out of eight, he's managed a clean sheet in two and pulled of 15 saves, most of which came in the Juventus and Sassuolo games, where his heroics caught attention from all quarters.

His experience may hold him in a good stead to start ahead of Karnezis in this game, though Ancelotti has shown faith in him whenever Napoli have played big sides this season.

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Football aficionado. Writing enthusiast. Aspiring journalist.
