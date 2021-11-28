St-Etienne 1-3 PSG: Les Parisiens player ratings as Messi magic inspires comeback victory | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG came from behind to beat 10-man St-Etienne in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

A brace from Marquinhos on either side of a goal from Angel Di Maria secured all three points for the Parisians.

Lionel Messi was once again the star of the show with a hat-trick of assists, while Sergio Ramos made his long-awaited club debut.

However, PSG's evening turned sour after Neymar went off with a serious ankle injury late on that's likely to keep him sidelined for a while.

Denis Bouanga gave the home side the lead in the 23rd minute but Timothee Kolodziejczak saw red for bringing down Kylian Mbappe, although the decision seemed harsh.

It all went downhill for Claude Puel's side thereafter and they suffered a first defeat in five league games.

Meanwhile, PSG strengthened their grip at the top of the table with 40 points from 15 games.

Here are the player ratings for PSG:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

The PSG custodian should've really done better for the home side's goal but salvaged pride with three key saves.

Achraf Hakimi - 6/10

He's not been at his best lately and the trend continued with another poor game as Hakimi was totally anonymous.

Marquinhos - 9/10

The PSG skipper looked rusty early on when St-Etienne were on the attacking foot, but soon found his feet and even struck twice in the game. Those were also his first pair of goals of the season.

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

The Spaniard finally made his long-awaited debut and PSG conceded just 23 minutes into it! It wasn't a good start but he'll surely get used to life in Paris.

OptaJean @OptaJean 1 - Sergio Ramos is the player who made (101) and completed (95) the most passes v St Etienne today. Boss. 1 - Sergio Ramos is the player who made (101) and completed (95) the most passes v St Etienne today. Boss. https://t.co/X2g1Orti7O

Juan Bernat - 6/10

A desperate attempt to impede a counter saw him get booked, while Bernat wasn't a big threat going forward either.

Danilo Pereira - 6.5/10

A figure of composure in midfield while the Portuguese also hounded St-Etienne off the ball with four tackles.

Idrissa Gueye - 7.5/10

He always mopped up loose balls and sent them forward with excellent passes and throughballs. Gueye also made nine ball recoveries.

Angel Di Maria - 7.5/10

His positioning for PSG's second goal was incredible, slamming it home with ice in his veins.

Lionel Messi - 9.5/10

The Argentine superstar was at his creative best, assisting all three of PSG's goals for an 'assist hat-trick'.

Squawka Football @Squawka Lionel Messi is the first player to provide a hat-trick of assists in a single Ligue 1 game this season.



🅰️ Marquinhos (45+2')

🅰️ Di María (79')

🅰️ Marquinhos (90+1')



He assisted every PSG goal. ✨ Lionel Messi is the first player to provide a hat-trick of assists in a single Ligue 1 game this season.🅰️ Marquinhos (45+2')🅰️ Di María (79')🅰️ Marquinhos (90+1')He assisted every PSG goal. ✨ https://t.co/MBOViAcYND

Neymar - 6/10

He saw an early goal chalked off for offside following which the Brazilian was largely subdued. His outing ended prematurely following a nasty-looking ankle injury.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Neymar is stretchered off in the final minutes against St-Etienne in what appears to be an ankle injury 😞 Neymar is stretchered off in the final minutes against St-Etienne in what appears to be an ankle injury 😞 https://t.co/P8Jq4bxIKM

Kylian Mbappe - 6.5/10

He was wasteful once again, missing two good chances in the match, including a one-on-one in the first half. Where are his shooting boots at?

Substitutes

Leandro Paredes - 6.5/10

He passed the ball around well to keep his side pushing.

Eric Ebembe - N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The game was almost up by the time he came on.

Edited by Parimal