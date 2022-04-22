St-Etienne vs Monaco Prediction and Betting tips | 23rd April 2022

St-Etienne will welcome Monaco to the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The hosts played out a 2-2 draw at Bordeaux in their previous league outing. The game was a crucial one for both teams, who are desperately trying to retain their top-flight status. St-Etienne remain in 18th place after the draw, just a point away from safety.

Monaco, meanwhile, find themselves mired in a battle for the UEFA Champions League qualifying spota. Rennes, Strasbourg and Monaco are all tied with 56 points and are in third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

St-Etienne have kept their cool in recent outings, securing a crucial 1-0 win over Nice last time around, their fifth win on the spin.

St-Etienne vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 107 times across competitions with all but one game coming in Ligue 1. St-Etienne enjoy a narrow 43-37 lead in wins, while 27 games have ended in draws.

Monaco secured a 4-0 win on their last trip to Saint-Etienne and also came out on top with a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Only Rennes (15) and Strasbourg (13) have scored more goals from set-pieces than St-Etienne (12) this season. Set-pieces and penalties account for roughly 43% of St-Etienne's goals this season.

Only 19th-placed Bordeaux (79) have conceded more goals this term in Ligue 1 than St-Etienne (64).

Monaco rank first in successful tackles per game (19.5) in the French top flight this term, while St-Etienne are third with 18.5.

Denis Bouanga has scored four goals in six games against Monaco. He scored the only goal for Les Verts in the reverse fixture. He has contributed at least one goal in each of his club's last four games, so he might be able to extend his goalscoring run against Monaco.

St-Etienne vs Monaco Prediction

St-Etienne have scored in their last five league games, but their tally of nine goals is overshadowed by the 14 they have conceded in this period. They have seven wins this term, of which four have come at home, so they might put up a fight against the Monegasques.

Meanwhile, Monaco have hit a rich vein of form, winning their last five league games. Their last one came against their arch-rivals Nice in the Cote d'Azur derby, so they will be in a good state of mind ahead of this game.

Considering the recent form of both teams, an easy win for Monaco seems to be on the cards, but St-Etienne could score at least one goal here.

Prediction: St-Etienne 1-3 Monaco.

St-Etienne vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5.

Tip 4: Monaco to score in both halves - Yes.

Tip 5: Denis Bouanga and/or Wissam Ben Yedder to score - Yes (Bouanga has four goals in six games against Monaco and has three assists and three goals in his last four games for St-Etienne; Ben Yedder, meanwhile, is Monaco's top scorer this season with 19 Ligue 1 goals).

Edited by Bhargav