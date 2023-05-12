St. Gallen vs FC Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2023

FC Basel return to action in the Swiss Super League when they visit Kybun Park to face St. Gallen on Sunday.
The Bebbi picked up a first-leg victory over Fiorentina in their Conference League semi-final clash in midweek and will look to build on that result.
St. Gallen’s dire second half of the season continued as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Young Boys last Saturday.
Peter Zeidler’s men have now gone 12 consecutive games without a win, losing seven and claiming five draws since February’s 4-0 victory over FC Sion.
This poor run has seen St. Gallen drop to seventh place in the Swiss Super League table, level on 37 points with eighth-placed FC Zurich.
Elsewhere, Basel placed one foot in the Conference League final on Thursday as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Serie A side Fiorentina in the first leg of their semi-final clash.
With the crunch second-leg showdown on the horizon, Heiko Vogel’s men quickly return to action in the Super League, where they will be looking to return to winning ways following their 2-0 home loss against FC Zurich on May 7.
With 42 points from 32 matches, Basel are currently fifth in the league standings, four points behind fourth-placed Luzern in the Conference League qualification spot.
St. Gallen vs FC Basel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Basel have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, having picked up 44 wins from the last 88 meetings between the sides.
- St. Gallen have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 25 occasions.
- The Bebbi are unbeaten in six consecutive games against Zeidler’s men, claiming two wins and four draws since a 1-0 defeat in November 2021.
- St. Gallen are on a three-match losing streak at home and are winless in their last seven home outings, claiming three draws and losing four since February’s 3-0 victory over Servette FC.
- Basel are currently on a run of four consecutive away wins across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding four since April’s 1-1 draw at FC Zurich.
St. Gallen vs FC Basel Prediction
Following their victory over Fiorentina, Basel will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence as they continue their pursuit of a top-four finish. St. Gallen’s form is currently nothing to write home about and we predict the Bebbi will ease to all three points.
Prediction: St. Gallen 1-3 FC Basel
St. Gallen vs FC Basel Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - FC Basel
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last six meetings)
Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last eight clashes between the teams)