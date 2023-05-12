St. Gallen vs FC Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2023

FC Basel return to action in the Swiss Super League when they visit Kybun Park to face St. Gallen on Sunday.

The Bebbi picked up a first-leg victory over Fiorentina in their Conference League semi-final clash in midweek and will look to build on that result.

St. Gallen’s dire second half of the season continued as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Young Boys last Saturday.

Peter Zeidler’s men have now gone 12 consecutive games without a win, losing seven and claiming five draws since February’s 4-0 victory over FC Sion.

This poor run has seen St. Gallen drop to seventh place in the Swiss Super League table, level on 37 points with eighth-placed FC Zurich.

Elsewhere, Basel placed one foot in the Conference League final on Thursday as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Serie A side Fiorentina in the first leg of their semi-final clash.

With the crunch second-leg showdown on the horizon, Heiko Vogel’s men quickly return to action in the Super League, where they will be looking to return to winning ways following their 2-0 home loss against FC Zurich on May 7.

With 42 points from 32 matches, Basel are currently fifth in the league standings, four points behind fourth-placed Luzern in the Conference League qualification spot.

St. Gallen vs FC Basel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, having picked up 44 wins from the last 88 meetings between the sides.

St. Gallen have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 25 occasions.

The Bebbi are unbeaten in six consecutive games against Zeidler’s men, claiming two wins and four draws since a 1-0 defeat in November 2021.

St. Gallen are on a three-match losing streak at home and are winless in their last seven home outings, claiming three draws and losing four since February’s 3-0 victory over Servette FC.

Basel are currently on a run of four consecutive away wins across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding four since April’s 1-1 draw at FC Zurich.

St. Gallen vs FC Basel Prediction

Following their victory over Fiorentina, Basel will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence as they continue their pursuit of a top-four finish. St. Gallen’s form is currently nothing to write home about and we predict the Bebbi will ease to all three points.

Prediction: St. Gallen 1-3 FC Basel

St. Gallen vs FC Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Basel

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last eight clashes between the teams)

