St. Gallen vs FC Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Fresh off ending their 13-year wait for the Swiss Super League title, newly crowned champions FC Zurich will visit the Kybun Park Stadium to face St. Gallen on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game on a three-match winning streak. They will look to keep the juggernaut rolling as they make a late push for a Conference League qualification finish.

St. Gallen maintained their fine run of results, claiming a comfortable 2-0 win at Servette FC on Saturday.

The Espen have now won their last three games across competitions, including a 2-0 win over Yverdon-Sport FC on April 21 that saw them book their place in the cup final.

With 47 points from 32 games, St. Gallen are fourth in the Super League table, six points off Young Boys in the final Conference League qualification spot, with four games to go.

Meanwhile, Zurich clinched their 13th Super League crown following a 2-0 victory over second-placed Basel on Sunday. This was their third straight match win since a 1-0 defeat against Servette FC on April 10.

The newly crowned champions will now look to close out the season on a high and improve their 16-point lead over Basel at the top of the pile.

St. Gallen vs FC Zurich Head-To-Head

With 43 wins from the last 82 meetings between the two teams, Zurich head into the weekend with a clear upper hand. Gallen have picked up 23 wins in this period, while 16 games have ended all square.

St. Gallen Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D.

FC Zurich Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D.

St. Gallen vs FC Zurich Team News

St. Gallen

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

FC Zurich

Ousmane Doumbia is suspended after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Basel last time out. Becir Omeragic is out with a muscle injury.

Injured: Becir Omeragic.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Ousmane Doumbia.

Unavailable: None.

St. Gallen vs FC Zurich Predicted XIs

St. Gallen (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati; Isaac Schmidt, Leonidas Stergiou, Matej Maglica, Patrick Sutter; Lukas Gortler, Jordi Quintillà, Betim Fazliji; Fabian Schubert, Kwadwo Duah, Víctor Ruiz.

FC Zurich (3-5-2): Yanick Brecher; Lindrit Kamberi, Mirlind Kryeziu, Fidan Aliti; Nikola Boranijasevic, Blerim Dzemaili, Antonio Marchesano, Moritz Leitner, Adrian Guerrero; Tosin Aiyegun, Assan Ceesay.

St. Gallen vs FC Zurich Prediction

Looking at past results between the two teams, a thrilling encounter with plenty of goalmouth action could ensue. Following a 3-0 defeat when the two teams last met in March, Zurich should come out seeking revenge and claim all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: St. Gallen 1-2 FC Zurich.

